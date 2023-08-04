MG Comet EV Gamer Edition launched in India. Here’s what makes it special

MG Motor India has launched the new Comet EV Gamer Edition in the country, bringing a heavily accessorised version of the electric car to the market. The new MG Comet EV Gamer Edition has been designed in collaboration with one of India’s top gamers Naman Mathur, also known as Mortal, and the all-electric offering comes with visual upgrades to the exterior and interior as well as new features in the cabin.

Built around a gaming setup, the new MG Comet Gamer Edition commands a premium of ₹65,000 and can be added to any of the existing three trims - Pace, Play and Push. Exterior upgrades include special accents on the wheel and door, Gamer-themed side moulding, wheel covers, and fog lamp garnish. The stickers on the B-pillar are inspired by a gaming console. You also get a dual-tone paint option finished in black and neon purple, while the decals on the bonnet read “Gamer." A larger Comet decal graces the roof of the EV.

The interior package is equally funky with neon seat covers, steering wheel, carpets and inserts on the dashboard and door trim

The cabin gets a funky visual update as well in the form of neon lights similar to the exterior. Upgrades include gamer-themed seat covers, steering wheel, purple inserts on the dashboard and door trims, as well as gamer-themed carpets. There are no mechanical changes to the car with the Comet EV Gamer Edition using the familiar 17.3 kWh battery pack that promises a range of 230 km (claimed) on a single charge. The single electric motor develops 41 bhp and 76 Nm of peak torque.

Watch: MG Comet EV real-world test: Day out in Old City

The MG Comet EV is priced from ₹7.98 lakh, going up to ₹9.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The tallboy design and compact proportions already make it a quirky offering. The electric hatchback takes on the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen E-C3 in the segment.

