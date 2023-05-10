After Comet EV, MG Motor plans to launch more electric cars by 2028

MG Motor is planning to launch around five new models in India in the next five years. Announcing its five-year plan roadmap for India, MG Motor said most of the new upcoming models will be electric cars. MG Motor launched the Comet EV in India last month. It is the most affordable electric car at a starting price of ₹7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker aims to increase the sale of electric vehicles to contribute more than 60 per cent of its overall sales in India in the next few years.

To achieve the target, MG Motor has announced an investment plan of more than ₹5,000 crore. This will help the carmaker to expand its Halol facility in Gujarat which will also get a EV battery manufacturing unit as well. MG Motor will also explore hydrogen fuel-cell technology through joint ventures.

The carmaker will also increase its manpower to 20,000 and aim to increase the Halol facility's capacity from 1.20 lakh units currently to three lakh units in the next five years. Rajeev Chaba, CEO of MG Motor India, said, “As we pave the way for our next phase of sustainable growth, we have outlined a clear roadmap and vision for 2028. Our growth strategy is centred around strengthening localisation, aligning more closely with the government’s 'Make in India' initiative while innovatively augmenting our promise consistently, and diligently meeting the evolving needs of the market."

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mg Comet Ev ₹7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Powered by: UPCOMING Jeep Avenger ₹8 - 12 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Kia Sonet Facelift ₹8 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Honda Wr-v 2023 ₹8 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Mahindra Ekuv100 ₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details

Watch: MG Comet EV: First Drive Review

MG Motor has not revealed which models it will launch in India in the next few years. However, the carmaker showcased several electric vehicles during the Auto Expo held in January earlier this year. The carmaker had unveiled two zero-emissions EVs at the event - MG4 EV - a pure electric hatchback with advanced technology and MG eHS - a plug-in hybrid SUV. The MG4 electric hatchback is currently sold in more than 20 European countries.

MG Motor has also announced that it will invest in nurturing young talents through its initiatives like the MG Nurture program. The carmaker plans to collaborate with 50 institutes through the program to train one lakh students on the latest technologies regarding electric vehicles, connected vehicles and ADAS systems.

First Published Date: