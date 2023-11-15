Copyright © HT Media Limited
In Pics: This Is The Most Expensive Ferrari Ever Auctioned. Just Guess The Price

In pics: This is the most-expensive Ferrari ever auctioned. Just guess the price

The 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO fetched a record high price even though expectations were for it to manage an even higher price.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Nov 2023, 10:09 AM
1/5 A 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO recently became the most-expensive Ferrari model at any auction ever. It commanded an auction price of $51.7 million at an event organized by RM Sotheby in New York City. (AFP)
2/5 The bidding for the Ferrari 250 GTO was started at $34 million and the hammer came down on a final bid price of $47 million. In addition, there is a 10 per cent buyer's premium. (AFP)
3/5 While the new owner of the Ferrari GTO has not been revealed, this particular unit was previously owned by Ohio-based collector Jim Jaeger for over four decades.  (AFP)

4/5 What makes this particular Ferrari truly unique is that it is the only Ferrari GTO to have ever been equipped with a four-litre engine. (AFP)
5/5 Although a record bid for a Ferrari, it was expected that this unit would command an even higher bid. It nonetheless did better the previous bid record for a Ferrari which was back in 2018 when a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO that fetched $48.4 million. (AFP)
First Published Date: 15 Nov 2023, 10:09 AM IST
