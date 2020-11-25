Home
In pics: The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace lives up to its name and reputation
Updated: 25 Nov 2020, 09:41 AM IST
HT Auto Desk
Stretching out a lot more space than the Tiguan, Volkswagen's Tiguan AllSpace passes as a comfortable, easy to handle and sturdy SUV.
1/8Volkswagen launched its Tiguan AllSpace in India earlier this year with a promise of a refined drive experience and a lot more space than the not so successful Tiguan the company had launched here in 2017.
2/8The AllSpace has a European look to it with being slightly wagon-like and having a dash of chrome to it. The square headlights, twin horizontal-lined front grille with the VW logo and the bumper with its honeycomb design are essential VW features.
3/8The Tiguan AllSpace boasts of three rows of seats, the most obvious difference from the earlier Tiguan. Seats in the front two rows have been elegantly crafted to ensure maximum comfort but the last row is hopelessly cramped for an adult. However, Volkswagen has gotten around the main complaint with the earlier Tiguan, lack of space.
4/8Leather seats, powered-driver seat and three-zone climate control are some of the features offered. The back of the front seats also offer fold-away trays for a more airline-like experience.
5/8The Tiguan AllSpace comes with an eight-inch main display unit that supports MirrorLink, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Navigation on the screen is bright and crystal clear, and the display itself is easy to reach and responsive.
6/8A panoramic sunroof almost completely replaces the ceiling, giving a SUV just that extra touch of class.
7/8No inch has been spared in terms of safety by the German car makers. The Tiguan AllSpace comes with seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Electronic Stabilisation Program (ESP) and Park Assist.
8/8There's around 190 hp of max power and 320 Nm of torque for the taking and this is enough to ensure a decent drive despite whatever the cabin load may be.
