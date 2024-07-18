Volkswagen sends off current-gen Tiguan with special Wolfsburg Edition model

Volkswagen has launched an all-new Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition special model. The German carmaker is preparing to roll out the redesigned 2025 Tiguan, and the special edition model is intended to send off the current generation of the SUV. Based on the Tiguan Se trim, the Wolfsburg Edition is pitched by Volkswagen as a “value-oriented" model that brings unique design elements. The SUV will be priced in the US at $30,995 (approximately ₹25.91 lakh) for the front-wheel drive variant and $32,495 (approximately ₹27.16 lakh) for the all-wheel drive.

The Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition is being launched to close the lid on the current generation of the SUV and make way for the upcoming redesigned model fo

The Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition will come with the option between four colours – Atlantic Blue, Deep Black Pearl, Platinum Grey, and Pure White – and will ride on a special set of 18-inch wheels with a two-tone finish. The Tiguan receives black and silver Wolfsburg badging, and this two-tone theme is carried over to the silver mirror caps and front bumper accents. Apart from the chrome door and bumper inserts, this Tiguan further features a chrome Bumperdillo protective strip for the rear bumper. At present, Volkswagen has not released images of the Wolfsburg Edition.

The Tiguan’s interior is dressed up in Titan Black leatherette which is accentuated by Snap Orange stitching, a callback to the Habanero Orange colour from the second-generation Tiguan. The interior further features illuminated scuff plates, 30-colour ambient LED lighting and what Volkswagen describes as a “unique décor". While the carmaker has not mentioned anything specific about the launch date of the Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition model or whether it will be available in India, they have stated that it will be rolled out in time for the 2025 model.

Volkswagen Tiguan: Key features in the Indian variant

In India, the Tiguan SUV is limited to just one variant and is offered at ₹35.17 lakh (ex-showroom). Produced locally, the Tiguan bears a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI engine that is linked to a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

The petrol unit produces 187 bhp and 320 Nm of torque that is sent to all four wheels, and the SUV comes with a drive mode selector that offers all-wheel drive and off-road modes. The Tiguan features a digital instrument cluster and infotainment display, three-zone climate control, and a wireless charging pad. The Tiguan scored a five-star rating on the Euro New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) test and comes with six airbags, ABS, ESC, and Level-1 ADAS features.

