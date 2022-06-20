Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: Delhi witnesses massive traffic jams amid Agnipath protests

The police department of the national capital installed barricades at various checkpoints to control the protest.
By : Updated on : 20 Jun 2022, 01:03 PM
1/6 As some organisations conducted protests against the Agnipath recruitment scheme of the Central government, areas of Delhi-NCR witnessed severe traffic jams. (HT_PRINT)
2/6 Heavy traffic jam was witnessed on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway as the police officials of the national capital began checking of vehicles ahead of the Congress' protest, in Gurugram. (PTI)
3/6 The traffic congestion on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway began after the Delhi Police placed barricades on the main carriageway and service lanes of National Highway 48. (PTI)
4/6 Traffic departments of both Gurugram and Delhi alerted commuters about the congestion and cautioned them to avoid certain stretches such as Gol Methi junction, Q-point Junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, among others. (PTI)

5/6 Gurugram traffic police cautioned commuters to use alternative routes such as Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, Kundli-Manesar-Palwar (KMP) expressway and Gurugram-Faridabad Road to avoid getting stuck in traffic due to route diversions. (PTI)
6/6 Delhi Traffic Police also tweeted that buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Teen Murti Chowk, Prithviraj Road, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place due to special traffic arrangements (PTI)
First Published Date: 20 Jun 2022, 01:03 PM IST
TAGS: Delhi traffic Delhi traffic Agnipath row
