HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Bengaluru Witnesses Massive Traffic Jams, Many Stuck For Nearly Four Hours

One kilometre covered in two hours, Bengaluru witnesses massive traffic jams

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Sep 2023, 11:46 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR) experienced unusual traffic congestion on September 27, leaving many commuters stranded on the roads for nearly four hours. More than 3.5 lakh vehicles choked the ORR on Wednesday, leading to massive traffic congestion, which prompted the Bengaluru Traffic Police to issue an advisory to the IT companies to delay the logouts.

Traffic jam
Vehicles stranded in massive traffic congestion in the Outer Ring Road corridor in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (HT_PRINT)
Traffic jam
Vehicles stranded in massive traffic congestion in the Outer Ring Road corridor in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

According to the city's traffic police, congestion alerts on a typical Wednesday between Silk Board and Tin Factory on Outer Ring Road remain at 197. However, on September 27, it was a staggering 1,069. Many people took to the social media platform X (previously Twitter) to state the situation. Some people wrote that they were stranded in traffic for nearly four hours, while some wrote that covering just a one-kilometre distance took them over two hours. The ORR is known as the tech corridor of Bengaluru, where many IT companies have their offices located.

Also Read : How to avoid traffic jams in metro cities: Key tips

Social media posts from the commuters who were stranded in traffic jams and Bengaluru Traffic Police's advisories have revealed that the traffic on ORR on September 27 was twice the normal volume. While Wednesdays generally see a vehicle count of 1.5-2 lakh, it reached 3.59 lakh on Wednesday evening. Adding to the woes were persistent rainfall-induced waterlogging on several interior roads and potholes affecting the smooth traffic flow. Besides that, six vehicle breakdowns took place on ORR in the afternoon, which narrowed the road further increasing the traffic congestion.

The Bengaluru Outer Ring Road was constructed between 1996 and 2002, covering a 60-kilometre stretch encircling a significant portion of the city. It was intended to connect major highways, ensure faster travel and alleviate congestion. However, the proliferation of technology parks and residential complexes on both sides of the ORR has led to challenges.

First Published Date: 28 Sep 2023, 11:46 AM IST
TAGS: traffic jam traffic congestion

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Musk After Smoke (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.