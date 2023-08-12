In pics: Cadillac Escalade IQ debuts with over 750 horsepower
Cadillac is using a dedicated electric skateboard platform for the Escalade IQ.
1/10 Cadillac has revealed the Escalade IQ which is essentially an electric version of the Escalade. However, it will not go on sale right now. Instead, Cadillac will launch Escalade IQ in 2025. 2/10 Being the Escalade, the interior is very luxurious. It comes with 55-inch-total-diagonal LED display powered by a next generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm Technologies. 3/10 The rear occupants get their own 12.6-inch-diagonal screens with HDMI ports. Moreover, there is a centre screen as well that cna be used to control various functions of the car. 4/10 The Escalade IQ is based on GM's Ultium platform which is a platform made for electric vehicles. It is essentially an electric skateboard platform where the wheels are placed on the corners and the floorboard forms the batteries. This helps in maximising the cabin space. 5/10 There are motors in the front as well as at the rear. So, it comes with an electric all-wheel drive system. Cadillac will offer four-wheel steering as standard. There will also be Arrival Mode and Low Ride Mode. 6/10 On the side, there are 24-inch alloy wheels that have an integrated aero design. The tyres measure 35-inch in size. There are flared wheel arches as well the enhance the side profile of the SUV. 8/10 Four-wheel steering reduces the turning circle while driving slowly as the rear tyres turn opposite to the front wheels. So, this helps in manoeuvring around a parking lot where there are tight turns. At higher speeds, the rear wheels turn in the same direction as the front wheels. This helps in increasing the stability. 9/10 The Arrival mode is basically the Crab Walk feature that we first saw on the Hummer EV. It helps the SUV drive diagonally which can come in handy during off-roading sessions. Caddilac says that it can also be helful while entering a tight parking lot. 10/10 The Low Ride mode enables the Escalade IQ to be driven at low speeds with the suspension fully lowered. This is possible because of the Adaptive Air Ride Suspension which can lowered by up to 50 mm and raised by 25 mm.
12 Aug 2023, 17:23 PM IST