In pics: Brezza, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Ertiga drive Maruti Suzuki's May sales
In the first two months of this financial year, Maruti Suzuki sold 82,997 units of SUVs.
By:
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 01 Jun 2023, 13:47 PM 1/8 Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 178,083 cars in May 2023, including both domestic and overseas sales. 2/8 Domestic sales of Maruti Suzuki stood at 146,596 units last month while exports were at 26,477 units. 3/8 The major push in sales came from the utility vehicle segment at 46,243 units. 4/8 Models like Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, S-Cross and XL6 make up Maruti's SUV portfolio. 5/8 In first two months of this financial year, Maruti sold 82,997 units of SUVs. 6/8 A total of 992 units of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz were sold last month. 7/8 A total of 83,655 units of hatchbacks like Maruti Alto K10, WagonR, among others, were sold last month. 8/8 Shortage of electronic components like microchips had a minor impact on Maruti's vehicle production.
First Published Date:
01 Jun 2023, 13:47 PM IST