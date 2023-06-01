Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: Brezza, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Ertiga drive Maruti Suzuki's May sales

In the first two months of this financial year, Maruti Suzuki sold 82,997 units of SUVs.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Jun 2023, 13:47 PM
1/8 Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 178,083 cars in May 2023, including both domestic and overseas sales. 
2/8 Domestic sales of Maruti Suzuki stood at 146,596 units last month while exports were at 26,477 units.
3/8 The major push in sales came from the utility vehicle segment at 46,243 units.

4/8 Models like Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, S-Cross and XL6 make up Maruti's SUV portfolio.
6/8 A total of 992 units of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz were sold last month.
7/8 A total of 83,655 units of hatchbacks like Maruti Alto K10, WagonR, among others, were sold last month.
8/8 Shortage of electronic components like microchips had a minor impact on Maruti's vehicle production.
First Published Date: 01 Jun 2023, 13:47 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Brezza Maruti Fronx Maruti Grand Vitara
