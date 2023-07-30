Kia Seltos facelift vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Which fits your budget?

Kia India recently launched the facelift version of the Seltos SUV
It renewed its rivalry with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the mid-size SUV market
The entry-level variant of Seltos is slightly more expensive compared to Grand Vitara
It starts at ₹10.89 lakh, becoming ₹20,000 more expensive than Grand Vitara
Seltos 2023 is also dearer when compared with top-end trims of the SUV from Maruti
The HTX+ and GTX+ variants of Seltos cost between ₹18.29 lakh and ₹19.99 lakh
Top-end trim of Grand Vitara which comes with strong hybrid features is prices at ₹19.95 lakh
All the prices mentioned above are ex-showroom
However, though Seltos may appear expensive, it offers more in terms of features