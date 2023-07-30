Kia Seltos facelift vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Which fits your budget?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 30, 2023

 Kia India recently launched the facelift version of the Seltos SUV

 It renewed its rivalry with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the mid-size SUV market

The entry-level variant of Seltos is slightly more expensive compared to Grand Vitara

It starts at 10.89 lakh, becoming 20,000 more expensive  than Grand Vitara

 Check product page

Seltos 2023 is also dearer when compared with top-end trims of the SUV from Maruti

The HTX+ and GTX+ variants of Seltos cost  between 18.29 lakh and 19.99 lakh

Top-end trim of Grand Vitara which comes with strong hybrid features is prices at 19.95 lakh

All the prices mentioned above are ex-showroom

However, though Seltos may appear expensive, it offers more in terms of features
 A key addition to 2023 Seltos is the ADAS technology. To watch the car in action... 
