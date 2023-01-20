In pics: Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase launched in India
Bentley Bentayga EWB has a 180 mm longer wheelbase than the standard Bentayga. It measures 5,322 mm in length. The prices start at
₹6 crore
Bentley has launched the extended wheelbase version of the Bentayga in the Indian market.
It is offered in two variants. There is 1st Edition and Azure. The prices of the Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase starts at ₹6 crore (ex-showroom, New Delhi)
The difference between the standard Bentayga and the EWB is the longer wheelbase.
Bentley has extended the wheelbase of the luxury SUV by 180 mm.
The standard Bentayga has a wheelbase of 2,995 mm whereas the EWB has a wheelbase of 3,175 mm. The overall length now measures 5,322 mm on the latter.
Bentley has fitted the Bentayga EWB with airline seats that can be adjusted in 22 ways, which come with a new auto climate sensing system and postural adjusting technology.
There are quilted seats, mood lighting and a heated steering wheel on the Azure variant.
There is also all-wheel steering which aids in stability at high speeds and improving the turning radius at low speeds.
Powering the massive luxury SUV is a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo petrol engine.
The engine produces 582 bhp and 770 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.
The top speed of the Bentayga EWB is 290 kmph and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.6 seconds.
The Azure variant also comes with Advanced Driver Aids System.
