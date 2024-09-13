2025 Bentley Flying Spur just dropped! Check it out.

The new gen Flying Spur, like rivals, is jumping on the hybrid powertrain bandwagon with the new update.
The 2025 Flying Spur gets newly designed air inlets flanking its new grille. The bumper is also more aggressively designed now.
The luxury carmaker will launch the 'Speed' variant of the Flying Spur initially.
Bentley has planned a 'First Edition' as well which'll get exterior badging, animated welcome lamps and stainless steel tread-plates with ‘First Edition’ engraving.
The updated luxury grand tourer gets fresh design for its 22-inch alloys. That is, apart from the numerous other options.
It gets a Bentley Signature Audio System as standard. But upgrade options include a 16-channel Bang & Olufsen system or a 21-channel Naim for Bentley.
The interior gets motorsport-inspired Dinamica fabric treatment.
A 4,000cc twin-turbo V8 with an electric motor mated to an 8-speed DCT gearbox constitutes the powertrain. Numbers? 771 bhp and 1000 Nm.
The 5-door does 0-100 kmph in under 3.5 seconds and hits a top speed of 285 kmph.