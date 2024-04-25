TOP SECTIONS
In Pics: 2024 Jeep Wrangler Packs The Same Punch. But Now With Style
In Pics: 2024 Jeep Wrangler packs the same punch. But now with style
HT Auto Desk
25 Apr 2024, 14:00 PM
The latest version of Jeep Wrangler retains its robust character but now also offers more convenience features.
The 2024 edition of the Jeep Wrangler is all set for its India journey and continues to be availeble in two variants. The Rubicon variant (left) also comes with an option to choose between tube doors and conventional doors, as well as between soft and hard top. The Unlimited variant is seen here on the right.
The Wrangler retains its proportions but gets subtle changes to its exteiror appearance. The seven-slot grille and the front bumper have been tweaked for a slightly updated face.
The tube-door variant of Wrangler Rubicon makes the SUV look even more radical but while the elements are allowed to play in and out freely, it can be very impractical in Indian conditions.
The Unlimited variant of Wrangler, in comparison, is far more conventional, complete with large wheel arches and a solid road presence.
The Wrangler also gets Gorilla glass on the windshield which is likely to bring down chances of crack and break. And while the Rubicon gets 17-inch alloy wheels, the Unlimited variant stands on 18-inch alloys.
On the inside, both variants get an updated 12.3-inch infotainment screen, an all-digital driver display, physical knobs to control the air-conditioning, 12-way power-adjustable front seats, heating function on the front seats and steering wheel, as well as an Alpine sound system.
Both variants are also quite spacious, thanks to the overall dimensions of the SUV. The Wrangler has a wheelbase of 3,007 mm which translates into generous space for back-seat passengers.
Powering the Wrangler is a 2.0-litre petrol motor that is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission unit. The SUV retains its off-road credentials and is massively capable on a wide array of conditions.
Mechanically, nothing has changed on the Wrangler which means it retains its tough drive abilities irrespective of the terrain.
Even its water-wading capabilities are mighty impressive as can be seen here.
Jeep has also equipped the latest Wrangler with off-road cameras and ADAS technology.
25 Apr 2024, 14:00 PM IST
Jeep Wrangler
Jeep
Wrangler
