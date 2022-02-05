Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home News Your next ride to Ajanta and Ellora caves may happen in an EV

Your next ride to Ajanta and Ellora caves may happen in an EV

State tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray announced plans of the state government to deploy EVs to transport tourists to the world heritage sites.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Feb 2022, 03:00 PM
File photo used for representation purpose. (Bloomberg)

The Maharastra government has planned to deploy electric vehicles to transport tourists to the world heritage sites of Ajanta and Ellora, informed state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray. He stated this after a visit to the sites that have been shut for a long time due to the non-availability of electricity.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Nexon
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Thar
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The state government revised its EV policy last year with an aim to speed up the adoption of electric vehicles in the state. The policy worth 930 crore has a two-way approach that focuses on both demand creation among the consumers and improved supply through increased incentives to the manufacturers. The state also has plans to build a strong charging infrastructure as it aims to establish 2,375 public and semi-public charging stations across seven major cities in the state and four national highways.

(Also read | Maharashtra signs MoU worth 2,800 crore to set up EV production unit)

The state government also has a target to convert 15% of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation's (MSRTC) existing bus fleet into electric vehicles. The policy also encourages that EVs attribute at least 10% of total vehicle registrations in the state by 2025. For electric two-wheelers, the policy offers subsidies to the first 1,00,000 EVs on a first-come-first-serve basis. These electric two-wheelers will be eligible to receive an amount of 5,000 per kWh incentive, with the maximum threshold being 10,000 instead of the previous amount of 5,000. 

(Also read | Mumbai to get 1,900 fully electric buses to add to its EV public transport fleet)

The Maharashtra government has urged the hospitality industry of the state to support its EV policy for better implementation of it.  In an earlier report, Thackeray had mentioned an aggressive implementation of the EV policy is critical and cannot be fully successful without help from the private sector.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

First Published Date: 05 Feb 2022, 03:00 PM IST
TAGS: Maharashtra EV policy EVs EV Electric vehicle electric mobility
Related Stories
EVRE aims to set up 1,000 EV charging hubs in India by 2023
31 Jan 2022
It's not all one-way traffic for China's EV makers
31 Jan 2022
An EV to fight power cuts? This Ford pick-up can light up homes for three days
03 Feb 2022
This city plans to get 250 four-wheel electric vehicles by end of March
29 Jan 2022
Ather joins hands with Karnataka govt to set up 1000 fast EV chargers
03 Feb 2022
Hyundai makes a comeback in Japan, will only sell EVs online
04 Feb 2022
Tata-owned Jaguar working on new indigenous EV platform, calls it Panthera
02 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS