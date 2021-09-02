Watch: Team rescues seven off-roader vehicles stuck in a patch of sand

The team then moves on to the Avalanche that was deeply buried in the sand and was unable to engage its four-wheel drive to come out of the sand. It took a couple of tugs and stops to finally get the Chevy out of the sand and on to the track. Next were a Toyota Tacoma buried to its frame inside the sand and a Jeep Grand Cherokee.



Then, after a short break, the team gets back to the recue task and on to its fifth rescue for the day in the same hollow sand area. This time it was a Toyota Tundra with a relatively low-profile tyres unfit for doing duties on sand. However, it was easily towed back to the hard land area. This was followed by the rescue of another Jeep vehicle, a Patriot, and then a new Chevrolet Silverado.



The rescue crew also uses a custom Corvair off-road wagon to carry out the rescue operations, apart from the custom Cherokee and a few other off-roader vehicles.

