Virtus, Taigun drive strong sales performance for Volkswagen in H1 2022

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced that it has been able to double up its sales volumes in the first half of 2022, against the same period a year ago. The company has attributed the high sales performance to its newly launched products in the Indian market which includes Virtus, Tiguan and Taigun SUV which shares the platform with the Skoda Kushaq.

In the first half of 2022, the company has recorded sales of 21,588 units which is almost double the 10,843 units sold in the first half of 2021. The company said that India 2.0 products have been responsible for the sales growth. “Our newest entrants, the bold & dynamic Taigun and the striking & exhilarating new Virtus have received a phenomenal response from customers since their introduction. The love and growing demand have resulted in us doubling our sales in H1 2022 as compared to H1 2021," said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

Meanwhile, the company has also initiated mega delivery programs across India for its Virtus sedan. It has delivered over 2,500 units of Virtus through the mega delivery program. “Amidst the industry challenges that are impacting the supply chain, we are witnessing a high-demand for our youngest and freshest product portfolio in the Indian market. This overwhelming response coupled with our 360° efforts will make 2022 a highly successful year for Volkswagen in India," added Gupta.

The company currently has a customer touchpoint network of 152 dealerships, which is backed up by 120 service facilities present in 114 cities. As per the company, these points cover more than 80% of India’s geography.

