VIP number plate for cars in Maharashtra will now cost up to 18 lakh

If you are planning to purchase a VIP number plate for your car in Maharashtra, get ready to shell out more. The state government has increased the fee for choice numbers, which is popularly known as the VIP registration plates. The revised fee could go up to ₹18 lakh depending on the number one picks. The government has also modified rules regarding VIP number plates. It will now allow owners to transfer such registration numbers to their family members. This is the first time since 2013 that the state government has increased the price for VIP number plates.

According to the latest rule, customers searching for the ‘0001’ VIP number plate, one of the most sought after VIP registration number, will fetch ₹6 lakh The new fee has been approved for four-wheelers in high-demand areas like Mumbai and Pune among other cities across the state. The new fee rule also means that out-of-series VIP numbers could cost up to ₹18 lakh, almost equal price of a new SUV.

The transport department of the state government has issued a notification saying that the price for ‘0001’ number plate will rise to ₹1 lakh for two-wheelers and three-wheelers. This is double the fee one used to pay earlier for the same number. The vehicle registration number will cost ₹5 lakh, instead of ₹3 lakh earlier, for cars in rest of Maharashtra other than major cities or high-demand areas. These cities include Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Pune, Thane, Raigad, Aurangabad, Nashik, Kolhapur and Nashik.

The transport department has also said that the fee will vary if the most sought-after ‘0001’ number is not available and needs to be given from another series as per the rules. It will attract three-time basic fees and cost ₹15 lakh for four-wheelers while two-wheelers and three-wheelers will need to pay ₹3 lakh.

The revised fees for VIP number plates in Maharashtra mean that an out-of-series choice number could fetch up to ₹18 lakh in major cities. It is an increase of ₹6 lakh from ₹12 lakh earlier paid by customers.

The state transport department has also allowed customers to pass on the VIP number plates to their immediate family members. One will be able to transfer the VIP number plate to spouse, son and daughter after the rules were modified.

Maharashtra currently has 240 vehicles registered with VIP number plates in each registration series. Some of the most popular VIP number series are ‘0009’, ‘0099’, ‘0999’, ‘9999’ and ‘0786’. To purchase any of these numbers, one needs to pay at least ₹2.5 lakh for four-wheelers and ₹50,000 for two-wheelers and three-wheelers. Fees have also been increased to ₹1 lakh for 16 other popular VIP numbers. For VIP registration numbers like ‘0011’, ‘0022’, ‘0088’, ‘0200’, ‘0202’, ‘4242’, ‘5656’ and ‘7374’, the fees have been revised to ₹25,000 for four-wheelers and ₹6,000 for two-wheelers.

The decision to increase the fees of VIP number plates comes almost two years after the transport department issued a draft notification on the changes. The fee for VIP numbers for vehicles were last modified almost nine years ago. The change in fee structure has been implemented to generate additional revenue for the state government.

