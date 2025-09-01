Supreme Court to hear plea over E20 petrol sale today

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea today which has challenged the nationwide rollout of 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol, commonly known as E20, alleging that millions of motorists across India have been forced to use the fuel, which is not designed for their vehicles. The public interest litigation (PIL) is listed for hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai on September 1.

The plea was filed by advocate Akshay Malhotra, seeking a direction to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) to ensure the availability of ethanol-free petrol at all fuel stations. The PIL has also sought a direction to the authorities to mandatorily label ethanol content on all petrol pumps and dispensing units, making it clearly visible to the consumers, and also to ensure that consumers are informed about the ethanol compatibility of their vehicles at the time of fuel dispensing.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh 79 kWh 682 km 682 km ₹ 18.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra e20 NXT 15 kWh 15 kWh 140 km 140 km ₹ 6 - 8 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra Thar 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Scorpio N 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar ROXX 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 12.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The plea further said that the authorities be directed to conduct a nationwide impact study on mechanical degradation and efficiency loss due to ethanol-blended fuel to the extent of 20 per cent usage in non-compliant vehicles. The PIL said that millions of motorists were being left helpless at the fuel stations and were forced to buy fuel that many of their vehicles cannot handle. Cars and two-wheelers manufactured before 2023, and even some newer BS6 models, are not compatible with such E20 petrol, the plea said. It also highlighted damage to engines and a drop in mileage, among other consequences of the move. "Direct the respondents to ensure that consumers are informed about the ethanol compatibility of their vehicles at the time of fuel dispensing," PTI has quoted the plea, stating.

The PIL claimed engines are suffering corrosion, fuel efficiency is dropping, and repair bills are mounting, while insurance companies are rejecting claims for damage caused by ethanol fuel. It outlined how global practices differed sharply and said that in the US and EU, ethanol-free petrol was still widely available, and pumps clearly displayed ethanol content for consumers to make an informed choice. In India, however, only ethanol-blended fuel is sold, without any disclosure of composition at dispensing units.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: