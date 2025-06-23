How to make your electric motorcycle or scooter monsoon-ready. Essential tips

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
With monsoon here, vehicle maintenance has to take top priority for the car and two-wheeler owners. While there are a number of ways to do preventive maintenance on a regular internal combustion engine (ICE) driven car or two-wheeler, electric vehicle maintenance is still a grey area for many.
Despite the growing number of electric two-wheeler owners across segments, the awareness about EV maintenance, especially during monsoon, is not clear for many. For many EV owners, a major concern is whether there is a risk of being electrocuted in their own vehicle. The electric two-wheelers being more exposed to weather due to their design compared to electric cars, enhances this concern.
Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India
To cut the confusion, here are some preventive maintenance tips for electric two-wheeler owners to perform before the monsoon hits top gear.
The battery pack is the heart of the electric vehicle. Water can pose a significant threat to the functionality and longevity of the EV battery. Hence, check the battery compartment for any sign of moisture and corrosion. Also, check the battery pack casing for cracks. If you notice any damage in the compartment or casing, immediately reach out to the service technician and fix the issue.
Charging the EV during monsoon commands extra caution. Make sure to use properly insulated and weather proof charging station. Charge the EV in a sheltered area to avoid exposure to rain water. Make sure the charging port is dry before charging. Also, use a waterproof cover for charging plug.
The underbody of your electric motorcycle and scooter are most vulnerable to water contact. The underbody faces water splashes, mud, grime, debris most during monsoon. You can consider adding anti-rust coating to the underbody panel to protect the metal components from corrosion. Also, regularly was the underbody to remove the mud and salt, which are responsible for rusting.
Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.