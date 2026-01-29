Mahindra Trucks and Buses Posts 43% YoY Growth in December with 2,260 Units Sold

Mahindra & Mahindra’s Trucks and Buses business ended December 2025 with improved volumes across both cargo and passenger vehicle segments. The company reported total sales of 2,260 vehicles for the month, translating into a 43 per cent year on year growth.

Looking at the split, cargo vehicle sales stood at 1,346 units, up from 962 units in December last year. The passenger vehicle segment recorded 914 units, compared to 618 units a year ago, indicating stronger traction on the people mover side.

On a year to date basis, the growth trend remains visible. Cargo vehicle volumes reached 10,769 units, up from 9,001 units in the same period last year, while passenger vehicle sales rose to 10,345 units from 9,666 units. This takes the total year to date sales to 21,114 vehicles, marking an increase of around 13 per cent.

In terms of business units, the Mahindra Trucks and Buses Division reported 1,216 vehicles sold in December, reflecting a growth of about 27 per cent. SML Mahindra Limited delivered 1,044 units during the month, registering a sharper 67 per cent year on year rise.

According to Vinod Sahay, Executive Chairman – SML, President – Aerospace, Defence, Trucks, Buses & CE, M&M, "The CV industry continued its momentum in December across all segments supported by favourable policy changes and supportive demand drivers. With the industry showing early signs of an upcycle, we expect further acceleration in Q4."

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: