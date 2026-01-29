Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto News Mahindra Trucks And Buses Posts 43% Yoy Growth In December With 2,260 Units Sold

Mahindra Trucks and Buses Posts 43% YoY Growth in December with 2,260 Units Sold

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 29 Jan 2026, 14:33 pm
Follow us on:

  • Mahindra & Mahindra's Trucks and Buses business saw a 43% year-on-year sales growth in December 2025, with total sales of 2,260 vehicles.

Mahindra’s trucks and buses business recorded sales of 2,260 vehicles in December 2025, driven by higher cargo and passenger vehicle volumes, pointing to steady momentum at the end of the year.
Get Launch Updates on
Mahindra XUV900
Notify me

Mahindra & Mahindra’s Trucks and Buses business ended December 2025 with improved volumes across both cargo and passenger vehicle segments. The company reported total sales of 2,260 vehicles for the month, translating into a 43 per cent year on year growth.

Limited Time Deals on Popular cars

Tata Sierra
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra BE 6
₹ 18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
VinFast VF7
₹ 20.89 - 25.49 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra XEV 9S
₹ 19.95 - 29.45 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tata Punch
₹ 5.5 - 9.24 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Scorpio N
₹ 13.2 - 24.17 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now

Looking at the split, cargo vehicle sales stood at 1,346 units, up from 962 units in December last year. The passenger vehicle segment recorded 914 units, compared to 618 units a year ago, indicating stronger traction on the people mover side.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV900
Engine Icon2498 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
BatteryCapacity Icon40 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV500 2025
Engine Icon2179 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 - 27.65 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Mahindra BE 07
BatteryCapacity Icon80 kWh Range Icon450 km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

On a year to date basis, the growth trend remains visible. Cargo vehicle volumes reached 10,769 units, up from 9,001 units in the same period last year, while passenger vehicle sales rose to 10,345 units from 9,666 units. This takes the total year to date sales to 21,114 vehicles, marking an increase of around 13 per cent.

In terms of business units, the Mahindra Trucks and Buses Division reported 1,216 vehicles sold in December, reflecting a growth of about 27 per cent. SML Mahindra Limited delivered 1,044 units during the month, registering a sharper 67 per cent year on year rise.

According to Vinod Sahay, Executive Chairman – SML, President – Aerospace, Defence, Trucks, Buses & CE, M&M, "The CV industry continued its momentum in December across all segments supported by favourable policy changes and supportive demand drivers. With the industry showing early signs of an upcycle, we expect further acceleration in Q4."

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 29 Jan 2026, 14:33 pm IST
TAGS: Mahindra
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS