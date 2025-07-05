HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Mahindra Xev 9e And Be 6 Pack 2 With 79 Kwh Battery Pack Launched

Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 Pack 2 with 79 kWh battery pack launched

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 05 Jul 2025, 11:28 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • Mahindra introduces a larger 79 kWh battery pack for the XEV 9e and BE 6 Pack 2 variants, enhancing range and performance. Prices range from 21.90 lakh to 26.50 lakh. Customers can upgrade from the 59 kWh option, with deliveries starting by the end of July.

Mahindra BE 6e XEV 9e
The XEV 9e and the BE 6 share the same platform and powertrains.
Mahindra BE 6e XEV 9e
The XEV 9e and the BE 6 share the same platform and powertrains.
View Personalised Offers on
Mahindra XEV 9e arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Mahindra and Mahindra have listened to the customer feedback and now they have introduced the larger 79 kWh battery pack to the Pack 2 variants of the XEV 9e and BE 6. Earlier, the Pack 2 variants were offered only with the smaller 59 kWh battery pack. A special mention goes to the brand for offering an option to the current Pack 2 customers to upgrade to the bigger battery pack.

The BE 6, equipped with a 59 kWh battery pack and Pack 2 is available for 21.90 lakh, while the 79 kWh battery pack is offered at 23.50 lakh. The XEV 9e Pack 2, featuring a 59 kWh battery pack, is priced at 24.90 lakh, and the 79 kWh variant is available for 26.50 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom. It is essential to highlight that these prices do not encompass the cost of the charger and its installation. Customers have the option to select either a 7.2 kW or an 11.2 kW charger.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xev 9e (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XEV 9e
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon656 km
₹ 21.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon75 kWh Range Icon627 Km
₹ 21.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG ZS EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50.3 kWh Range Icon461 km
₹ 18.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Carens Clavis Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Carens Clavis EV
BatteryCapacity Icon51.5 kWh Range Icon473 km
₹ 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Byd Atto 3 (HT Auto photo)
BYD Atto 3
BatteryCapacity Icon60.48 kWh Range Icon521 km
₹ 24.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Anurag Kashyap takes delivery of a new Mahindra XEV 9e. Here's what is special about the SUV

What are the specifications of the Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6?

Mahindra claims that the BE 6 can deliver a range of up to 535 km when equipped with the 59 kWh battery pack. For those opting for the larger 79 kWh battery, the range increases to a claimed 682 km. Meanwhile, the XEV 9e is said to offer a slightly higher 542 km range with the 59 kWh unit and up to 656 km with the 79 kWh pack.

Both battery options are compatible with DC fast charging, supporting up to 175 kW. This allows the battery to charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes, making it convenient for quick top-ups.

In terms of performance, the smaller battery delivers a peak output of 230 bhp, while the larger one boosts the output to 285 bhp. Regardless of battery size, both SUVs generate a consistent torque of 380 Nm. Initially, Mahindra will offer these EVs in a rear-wheel-drive setup only. Drivers will also have access to three distinct driving modes—Range, Everyday, and Race—along with additional Boost and One-Pedal Drive functionalities.

Also Read : Watch: Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e showcase party mode like Tesla on Christmas

When will Mahindra start deliveries of the Pack 2 of the XEV 9e and BE 6?

Mahindra has announced that they will start the deliveries of the Pack 2 of the XEV 9e and BE 6 by the end of July.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 05 Jul 2025, 11:28 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra and Mahindra BE 6e BE 6 XEV 9e electric vehicles electric cars EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.