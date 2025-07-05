HT Auto
Mahindra XUV 3XO launched in Australia, available in 2 variants

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Jul 2025, 09:58 AM
  • Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO in Australia, with two variants priced at $23,490 and $26,490. The models feature advanced technology, safety systems, and comfort enhancements.

Mahindra offers the XUV 3XO in just two variants in Australia.
Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO in Australia. It is available in two variants - AX5L and AX7L. They are priced at $23,490 ( 13.15 lakh) whereas the AX7L costs $26,490 ( 14.83 lakh). These are introductory prices which will be hiked to $23,990 ( 13.43 lakh) for the AX5L, and the AX7L will cost $26,990 ( 15.11 lakh). These introductory prices will be hiked after September 1.

When compared, in India, the AX5L variant is priced at 13.94 lakh, whereas the AX7L trim costs 15.79 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. Mahindra will offer the XUV 3XO only with a single petrol engine, which will be mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The engine is tuned for 110 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 200 Nm.

Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5L

The Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5L variant comes well-equipped with a comprehensive set of features aimed at enhancing comfort, safety, and convenience. It offers Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a 26.03 cm HD infotainment touchscreen, and a fully digital instrument cluster, bringing a tech-forward experience to the cabin.

Passengers benefit from dual-zone climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 6-speaker audio system, ensuring a connected and comfortable ride. On the exterior, it sports 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, roof rails, a rear spoiler, and automatic headlights and wipers for added functionality. Key convenience features include passive keyless entry, push-button start, electric foldable ORVMs, a rearview camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Interior enhancements like black cloth seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, height-adjustable driver’s seat, and a rear armrest with cup holder further elevate the driving experience. With thoughtful touches like a rear wiper and washer, rear defogger, and electronic parking brake with auto hold, the XUV 3XO AX5L offers a well-rounded package in the compact SUV segment.

Also Read : Booked Mahindra XEV 9e or BE 6 Pack 2? Here's when the deliveries begin

Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7L

The Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7L stands out as a top-tier variant, offering a premium blend of comfort, technology, and style. It features black leatherette seats and soft-touch leatherette on the dashboard and door trims, elevating the cabin’s upmarket feel. A skyroof adds a sense of openness, while the Harman Kardon premium audio system, complete with an amplifier and subwoofer, delivers an immersive sound experience.

On the tech front, it comes equipped with a 360-degree surround view system and a blind view monitor, along with front parking assist for enhanced safety and convenience. Other thoughtful touches include LED front fog lights, a cooled and illuminated glove box, a 65W USB-C fast charger, and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror. The exterior is enhanced with 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, giving the AX7L a sporty yet sophisticated road presence.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 05 Jul 2025, 09:58 AM IST

