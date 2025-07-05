Mahindra XUV 3XO launched in Australia, available in 2 variants

Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO in Australia. It is available in two variants - AX5L and AX7L. They are priced at $23,490 ( ₹13.15 lakh) whereas the AX7L costs $26,490 ( ₹14.83 lakh). These are introductory prices which will be hiked to $23,990 ( ₹13.43 lakh) for the AX5L, and the AX7L will cost $26,990 ( ₹15.11 lakh). These introductory prices will be hiked after September 1.

When compared, in India, the AX5L variant is priced at ₹13.94 lakh, whereas the AX7L trim costs ₹15.79 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. Mahindra will offer the XUV 3XO only with a single petrol engine, which will be mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The engine is tuned for 110 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 200 Nm.

Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5L

The Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5L variant comes well-equipped with a comprehensive set of features aimed at enhancing comfort, safety, and convenience. It offers Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a 26.03 cm HD infotainment touchscreen, and a fully digital instrument cluster, bringing a tech-forward experience to the cabin.

Passengers benefit from dual-zone climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 6-speaker audio system, ensuring a connected and comfortable ride. On the exterior, it sports 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, roof rails, a rear spoiler, and automatic headlights and wipers for added functionality. Key convenience features include passive keyless entry, push-button start, electric foldable ORVMs, a rearview camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Interior enhancements like black cloth seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, height-adjustable driver’s seat, and a rear armrest with cup holder further elevate the driving experience. With thoughtful touches like a rear wiper and washer, rear defogger, and electronic parking brake with auto hold, the XUV 3XO AX5L offers a well-rounded package in the compact SUV segment.

Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7L

The Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7L stands out as a top-tier variant, offering a premium blend of comfort, technology, and style. It features black leatherette seats and soft-touch leatherette on the dashboard and door trims, elevating the cabin’s upmarket feel. A skyroof adds a sense of openness, while the Harman Kardon premium audio system, complete with an amplifier and subwoofer, delivers an immersive sound experience.

On the tech front, it comes equipped with a 360-degree surround view system and a blind view monitor, along with front parking assist for enhanced safety and convenience. Other thoughtful touches include LED front fog lights, a cooled and illuminated glove box, a 65W USB-C fast charger, and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror. The exterior is enhanced with 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, giving the AX7L a sporty yet sophisticated road presence.

