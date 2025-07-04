Booked Mahindra XEV 9e or BE 6 Pack 2? Here's when the deliveries begin

Mahindra and Mahindra have announced that they will commence the deliveries of the Pack 2 of the XEV 9e and BE 6 from the end of July. The brand has also introduced Pack 2 with the larger 79 kWh battery pack. This has been done after taking the feedback from the customers. Moreover, Mahindra is also giving an option to existing customers to upgrade from 59 kWh battery pack to the 79 kWh unit.

The BE 6 with a 59 kWh battery pack and Pack 2 is priced at ₹21.90 lakh, whereas the 79 kWh battery pack is priced at ₹23.50 lakh. The XEV 9e Pack 2 with a 59 kWh battery pack costs ₹24.90 lakh, and the 79 kWh version is priced at ₹26.50 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. It is important to note that this price does not include the price of the charger and installation. Customers can choose from a 7.2 kW or 11.2 kW charger.

What are the features of the Mahindra BE 6 Pack 2?

The Mahindra BE.06 Pack 2 variant comes loaded with an impressive set of features that blend futuristic design with premium comfort and performance-focused tech. At the heart of the cabin is a race-ready digital cockpit, offering a high-tech interface for the driver. The exterior design is enhanced with premium finish cladding, bi-LED headlamps with DRLs, and LED tail lamps, complemented by sequential turn indicators and an illuminated logo that adds a striking visual signature.

A fixed glass infinity roof amplifies the sense of space and modernity, while stylish R19 wheels with aero covers not only elevate the aesthetics but also improve aerodynamic efficiency. Inside, the BE.06 Pack 2 offers a luxurious feel with leatherette-wrapped interiors, leatherette seat upholstery, and a distinctive start-up lighting sequence that sets the tone for a bold and refined EV driving experience.

At the center of the dashboard are Dual Super Screens powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, offering a seamless, high-speed interface. The immersive Sonic Studio by Mahindra, developed in collaboration with Harman/Kardon, includes a 16-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos, delivering theatre-like sound. Connectivity is top-tier with Superfast 5G, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and built-in apps for OTT streaming, social media, news, and shopping. The BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) feature and Amazon Alexa integration add to the smart in-car experience, while connected functions like cabin pre-cooling and scheduled charging boost EV convenience. In terms of comfort, it offers Dual-zone automatic climate control, rear AC vents, cooled console storage, and 65W fast charging ports in both front and rear rows. Practicality is enhanced with a 60:40 split rear seat with two-step recline, height-adjustable driver seat and belt, tilt and telescopic steering, and a spacious frunk and trunk. Additional convenience features like auto-dimming IRVM, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, push-button start, and BYOD mounting on seats round off a tech-rich and comfort-focused cabin experience.

What are the features of the Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 2?

The Mahindra XUV.9e Pack 2 is a tech-rich, premium electric SUV that blends cutting-edge innovation with refined styling and everyday practicality. On the outside, it features Bi-LED headlamps with DRLs, LED tail lamps, and an illuminated logo, giving it a futuristic presence. The SUV also gets exterior cladding, a fixed glass infinity roof, sequential turn indicators, and bold R19 alloy wheels that enhance its road appeal. Inside, the cabin is equally impressive with leatherette seat upholstery, a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, and a dramatic start-up lighting sequence for added flair.

Taking center stage in the dashboard are three Coast-to-Coast Super Screens (31.24 cm each), again powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, delivering a visually immersive and responsive interface. Entertainment and audio are handled by the Sonic Studio by Mahindra, which includes a 16-speaker Harman/Kardon setup with Dolby Atmos, making it a true in-cabin sound experience. Riders also get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, built-in OTT and social media apps, superfast 5G connectivity, and Amazon Alexa integration, offering a connected and intuitive in-car experience.

In terms of comfort and convenience, the XUV.9e Pack 2 features dual-zone automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a cooled center console, and push-button start. The 6-way powered driver seat with 2-way lumbar adjustment, tilt and telescopic steering, and auto-folding ORVMs ensure tailored ergonomics. Rear passengers benefit from a 60:40 split second row with two-step recline, BYOD mounting, and added convenience from wireless charging, 65W USB-C fast chargers, and acoustic laminated glass for a quieter cabin. Practical features like a spacious frunk and trunk, ORVM auto-tilt while reversing, auto-dimming IRVM, and a tonneau cover in the boot.

