Kimi Antonelli masters red-flag drama to win chaotic Monaco Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli showed rare composure in a race that kept changing shape, staying calm through a red flag, a delayed restart and a string of late penalties to win a chaotic Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday. The 19-year-old Mercedes driver became the youngest winner in Monaco F1 history after beating Lewis Hamilton and holding off a messy field on the tight street circuit.

Antonelli stays in control

Antonelli was already in command with 10 laps left when the race was stopped after parts of the asphalt broke away and two cars crashed in quick succession, including Charles Leclerc in third place. After a long delay, officials restarted the race from a standing start. Antonelli kept his focus and quickly took control again, never looking like he would be passed.

“You're catching me up," Hamilton told him after the race, with the seven-time world champion finishing second.

Antonelli later thanked the Mercedes team and said, “Thank you so much guys, the car was a beast today."

The result gave Antonelli his fifth win in a row and stretched his lead over Hamilton to 66 points. Russell, who had said on Thursday that the title was Antonelli’s “to lose," now looks even further behind his teammate.

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Hamilton happy despite defeat

Hamilton was in good spirits after taking second, with Kim Kardashian watching from the stands. He praised Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur for helping turn around his own season and the team’s form. Hamilton said, “Fred has been awesome in supporting me. I think last year was really tough for both of us," and added that he was “seeing the fruits" of changes made by Vasseur.

Vasseur was back at the track on Sunday after missing Saturday qualifying. Ferrari said he had been under observation at a medical facility but did not share further details.

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Chaos continued after the flag

The race stayed unsettled even after the finish. Isack Hadjar was confirmed third for Red Bull after battling engine problems and surviving an investigation. Verstappen, who started second, lost power at the start, dropped to the back and retired after the opening lap.

Russell ended up 12th after a penalty, while Sergio Perez lost a possible point for Cadillac because of a false start at the restart. That moved Fernando Alonso into 10th and gave Aston Martin its first point of the season.

Alpine later challenged several pit lane speeding penalties, including one that removed Gasly from third, leaving more uncertainty under the right of review process.

(With inputs from AP)

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