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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Environment Day 2026: 5 Hybrid Cars I Would Choose Instead Of Cng For A Long Office Commute

Environment Day 2026: 5 hybrid cars I would choose instead of CNG for a long office commute

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 05 Jun 2026, 16:33 pm
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  • On World Environment Day 2026, we list five hybrid vehicles that offer greater convenience, refinement and efficiency than CNG alternatives.

2026 Honda City
Strong hybrids offer a compelling alternative to CNG cars for buyers with long daily commutes.
2026 Honda City
Strong hybrids offer a compelling alternative to CNG cars for buyers with long daily commutes.

For buyers looking to cut fuel bills, CNG cars remain an attractive option. However, for those who spend hours on the road every day, strong-hybrid vehicles offer a compelling alternative. They deliver impressive fuel efficiency while avoiding some of the compromises that come with CNG ownership, including long refuelling queues, reduced boot space and lower performance.

On the occasion of World Environment Day 2026, here is a list of five hybrid vehicles I would choose over a comparable CNG model for a long office commute. Hybrids do their bit to save the environment by switching off the ICE engine when not required, and running on battery power only. With this, they also give you the freedom to cover longer distances without refuelling as much as a CNG would require.

To cover different buyer requirements, one vehicle has been selected from each category: compact SUV, compact sedan, MPV, luxury sedan and luxury SUV for this list:

1

Maruti Suzuki Victoris (Compact SUV)

Maruti Suzuki Victoris
Engine
1,462 cc
Mileage
19.07-28.65 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
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Price: From 16.37 lakh (ex-showroom)

Powertrain: 1.5-litre petrol strong hybrid with e-CVT

Power: 91 bhp (ICE) & 79 bhp (Electric)

Fuel efficiency: 28.65 kmpl (claimed)

The Victoris is among the most fuel-efficient SUVs currently available in India. Its strong-hybrid system allows the SUV to operate on electric power at low speeds, helping reduce fuel consumption in stop-and-go traffic.

Compared to a compact SUV CNG alternative, the Victoris offers stronger performance, a quieter driving experience and full boot space. It also eliminates the need to visit CNG stations regularly, making it a more convenient option for daily commuters.

2

Honda City (Compact sedan)

Honda City
Engine
1,498 cc
Mileage
17.77-27.26 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
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Price: 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Powertrain: 1.5-litre petrol hybrid with e-CVT

Power: 124 bhp

Fuel efficiency: 27.26 kmpl (claimed)

The Honda City e remains one of the most efficient and comfortable sedans on sale in the country. Its Atkinson-hybrid setup combines smooth electric operation with the practicality of a petrol-powered vehicle.

Against CNG sedans, the City Hybrid stands out for its refinement. The electric motor assists in reducing fuel consumption in urban traffic. For commuters covering long distances every day, it offers an excellent balance between efficiency and comfort.

3

Toyota Innova Hycross (MPV)

Toyota Innova Hycross
Engine
1,987 cc
Mileage
16.13-23.24 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
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Price: From 26.76 lakh (ex-showroom)

Powertrain: 2.0-litre strong hybrid with e-CVT

Power: 186 bhp

Fuel efficiency: 22.16 kmpl (claimed)

The Innova Hycross Hybrid is aimed at buyers who regularly travel with family members, colleagues or clients. Despite its size, the MPV delivers fuel economy figures that rival many smaller vehicles.

Compared to a CNG MPV, the Hycross offers significantly stronger performance and superior long-distance comfort. The absence of a CNG tank also means luggage capacity is not compromised, making it more practical for airport runs, business travel and even weekend trips.

4

Toyota Camry (Luxury sedan)

Toyota Camry
Engine
2,487 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Mileage
25.49 kmpl
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Price: 47.48 lakh (ex-showroom)

Powertrain: 2.5-litre strong hybrid with e-CVT

Power: 227 bhp

Fuel efficiency: 25.49 kmpl (claimed)

The latest Camry demonstrates how hybrid technology can deliver both efficiency and performance. Its fifth-generation hybrid system offers smooth power delivery, excellent refinement and impressive fuel economy for a large premium sedan.

While there is no direct CNG rival in this segment, the Camry highlights the benefits of hybrid technology. It can cover long distances with relatively low fuel consumption while providing the comfort and refinement expected from a luxury sedan.

5

Lexus NX 350h (Luxury SUV)

Lexus NX
Engine
2,494 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Mileage
17.8 - 17.8 kmpl
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Price: From 67.59 lakh (ex-showroom)

Powertrain: 2.5-litre strong hybrid with e-CVT AWD

Power: 236 bhp

Fuel efficiency: Around 20.26 kmpl (claimed)

For buyers seeking SUV practicality without sacrificing efficiency, the Lexus NX 350h presents a strong case. The hybrid powertrain delivers brisk performance while maintaining lower fuel consumption than many conventional petrol luxury SUVs.

The ability to operate quietly on electric power at lower speeds also improves the urban driving experience. Combined with all-wheel drive capability and premium cabin quality, it serves as a practical luxury commuter.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 05 Jun 2026, 16:33 pm IST

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