Environment Day 2026: 5 hybrid cars I would choose instead of CNG for a long office commute

For buyers looking to cut fuel bills, CNG cars remain an attractive option. However, for those who spend hours on the road every day, strong-hybrid vehicles offer a compelling alternative. They deliver impressive fuel efficiency while avoiding some of the compromises that come with CNG ownership, including long refuelling queues, reduced boot space and lower performance.

On the occasion of World Environment Day 2026, here is a list of five hybrid vehicles I would choose over a comparable CNG model for a long office commute. Hybrids do their bit to save the environment by switching off the ICE engine when not required, and running on battery power only. With this, they also give you the freedom to cover longer distances without refuelling as much as a CNG would require.

To cover different buyer requirements, one vehicle has been selected from each category: compact SUV, compact sedan, MPV, luxury sedan and luxury SUV for this list: