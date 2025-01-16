HT Auto
Indian Government Mulls Monthly & Yearly Toll Passes For Passenger Vehicles: Nitin Gadkari

Indian Govt plans to introduce monthly & yearly toll passes for passenger vehicles, says Nitin Gadkari

By: PTI
| Updated on: 16 Jan 2025, 07:15 AM
  • Private vehicles currently account for 26 per cent of total toll collection across India, while commercial vehicles contribute 74 per cent.
Private vehicles currently account for 26 per cent of total toll collection across India, while commercial vehicles contribute 74 per cent. (HT_PRINT)
Private vehicles currently account for 26 per cent of total toll collection across India, while commercial vehicles contribute 74 per cent.

The government is contemplating introducing monthly and yearly passes in lieu of toll collection for private vehicles on National Highways as they account for only 26 per cent of total realisation, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

Addressing an event here, Gadkari also said the toll collection booth would be set up outside villages so that it would not disturb the movement of villagers.

The minister said, "74 per cent of toll revenue comes from commercial vehicles. We are considering introducing monthly or annual passes for private vehicles."

Private vehicles account for only 26 per cent of total toll collection, so the government would not suffer any losses, he added.

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry has decided to initially implement a barrier-less global navigation satellite system (GNSS)-based toll collection system on national highways as an added facility along with FASTag, Gadkari said.

"Global navigation satellite system (GNSS)-based toll collection system will be better than current toll collection system," the minister added.

Last year in July, Gadkari said a pilot study with regard to the GNSS-based user fee collection system had been done on the Bengaluru-Mysore section of NH-275 in Karnataka and Panipat-Hisar section of NH-709 in Haryana.

The move is aimed at reducing traffic congestion and charging motorists for the exact distance travelled on the highways.

During 2018-19, the average waiting time for vehicles at toll plaza was 8 minutes. With the introduction of FASTags during 2020-21 and 2021-22, the average waiting time of the vehicles was reduced to 47 seconds.

Although there is considerable improvement in waiting time at certain locations, especially near cities, in densely-populated towns, there are still some delays at toll plazas during peak hours.

First Published Date: 16 Jan 2025, 07:15 AM IST
TAGS: NHAI MoRTH Nitin Gadkari FASTag toll plaza National Highway

