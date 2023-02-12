Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News In Pics: Delhi Mumbai Expressway's Sohna Dausa Stretch Opens Today

In pics: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's Sohna-Dausa stretch opens today

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which is currently under development, advances one step with the completion of the Sohna-Dausa stretch.
By: HT Auto
Updated on: 12 Feb 2023, 11:03 AM
Follow us on:
1/8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating 246 km Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday, (MINT_PRINT)
2/8 The Sohna-Dausa stretch is claimed to reduce travel time between Delhi and Jaipur to three hours from the current five hours. (ANI Pic Service)
3/8 This stretch comes as an integral part of the under-development Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. (ANI Pic Service)

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Aston Martin Db11
5198 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.9 kmpl
₹3.29 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Aston Martin Vantage
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.62 kmpl
₹2.95 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
4/8 The Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been built at the cost of 12,150 crores. (ANI Pic Service)
5/8 This stretch will be directly connected with the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway -- from DND to Jaitpur, from Jaitpur to Ballabhgarh and from Ballabhgarh to Sohna. (PTI)
6/8 This stretch comes as an alternative to the busy Delhi-Jaipur Expressway. (PTI)
7/8 Once completed the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will pass through six different states and will connect several major cities of north and west India. (PTI)
8/8 This stretch, like the other parts of the expressway, is an eight-lane access-controlled expressway which can be expanded to 12 lanes in the future, depending on traffic. (PTI)
First Published Date: 12 Feb 2023, 11:03 AM IST
TAGS: expressway national highway
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS