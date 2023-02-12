In pics: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's Sohna-Dausa stretch opens today
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which is currently under development, advances one step with the completion of the Sohna-Dausa stretch.
By:
HT Auto
Updated on:
12 Feb 2023, 11:03 AM
1/8
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating 246 km Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday, (MINT_PRINT)
2/8
The Sohna-Dausa stretch is claimed to reduce travel time between Delhi and Jaipur to three hours from the current five hours. (ANI Pic Service)
3/8
This stretch comes as an integral part of the under-development Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. (ANI Pic Service)
4/8
The Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been built at the cost of ₹12,150 crores. (ANI Pic Service)
5/8
This stretch will be directly connected with the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway -- from DND to Jaitpur, from Jaitpur to Ballabhgarh and from Ballabhgarh to Sohna. (PTI)
6/8
This stretch comes as an alternative to the busy Delhi-Jaipur Expressway. (PTI)
7/8
Once completed the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will pass through six different states and will connect several major cities of north and west India. (PTI)
8/8
This stretch, like the other parts of the expressway, is an eight-lane access-controlled expressway which can be expanded to 12 lanes in the future, depending on traffic. (PTI)
First Published Date:
12 Feb 2023, 11:03 AM IST