Hyundai Exter or Tata Punch: Which micro SUV deserves your attention?

Recently launched Hyundai Exter directly rivals the Punch micro SUV from Tata Motors
Here's a specs comparison between the two to help you decide which one suits your needs
Exter stands slightly smaller than Punch, though its marginally taller with a longer wheelbase
Exter boasts of a 391 litre of boot space, the larger than Punch
Exter comes with a CNG version as well while Punch doesn't
Both Punch and Exter get a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired to either MT or AMT units
Exter can offer between 19.2 kmpl and 19.4 kmpl of fuel efficiency
Punch is claimed to offer a mileage between 18.80 kmpl and 20.09 kmpl
Exter gets various segment-first features like voice-controlled electric sunroof and standard 6 airbags