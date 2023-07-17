Hyundai Exter or Tata Punch: Which micro SUV deserves your attention?

Published Jul 17, 2023

Recently launched Hyundai Exter directly rivals the Punch micro SUV from Tata Motors

Here's a specs comparison between the two to help you decide which one suits your needs

 Exter stands slightly smaller than Punch, though its marginally taller with a longer wheelbase

Exter boasts of a 391 litre of boot space, the larger than Punch

Exter comes with a CNG version as well while Punch doesn't

Both Punch and Exter get a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired to either MT or AMT units

Exter can offer between 19.2 kmpl and 19.4 kmpl of fuel efficiency

Punch is claimed to offer a mileage between 18.80 kmpl and 20.09 kmpl

Exter gets various segment-first features like voice-controlled electric sunroof and standard 6 airbags
 Punch gets a smaller infotainment screen, semi-digital driver display. For more...
