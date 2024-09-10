Highways ministry forms experts panel for technical review of tunnel projects

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has constituted a panel of experts for the technical review of tunnel projects on National Highways.

According to a communication by the ministry, the panel comprises experts from ONGC, RVNL and THIDCL for tendering expert advice during the appraisal of long tunnel (length of more than 1.5 km) projects.

Proposals for long tunnel projects (length of more than 1.5 km) on NHs must be submitted to the Director General (Road Development) for technical review and obtaining expert advice from an advisory panel well before submitting the proposal for appraisal of Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC) and Standing Finance Committee (SFC), it stated.

In the communication to states, NHAI and National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation, among others, the ministry stated that the proposal must include details of geological studies, alignment report, design of tunnels, safety measures during operations along with cost estimates.

"The recent mishaps during construction of tunnels, noteworthy being the Silkyaa tunnel episode, have highlighted the urgent need for a review of investigation' design and construction of tunnel projects to identify and resolve the problems and also for ensuring compliance to national and international guidelines at the time of preparation of DPR," it added.

A total of 41 workers were trapped after a portion of the under-construction tunnel collapsed on November 12, 2023. The workers were rescued on November 28.

