Govt aims to make Indian auto industry world's No. 1: Nitin Gadkari

The Indian government is aiming to make the country's automobile industry number one in the world, said Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. He also stated that the Indian auto industry has created 4.5 crore jobs, which is the highest in the country. He further stated that the future of the Indian auto industry is very good.

PTI has quoted Gadkari as saying that the current size of the Indian automobile industry is ₹22 lakh crore and the mission for the government is to make this industry number one in the world. Presently, the size of the US automobile industry is ₹78 lakh crore, followed by China's ₹47 lakh crore and India's ₹22 lakh crore. Gadkari further said that when he took charge of the transport ministry in 2014, the size of the automobile industry was ₹7.5 lakh crore, and today its size is ₹22 lakh crore.

According to the minister, the automobile industry has created 4.5 crore jobs till now, the highest in the country. "This is the automobile industry, which is giving maximum revenue as a part of GST to the state government and Bharat Sarkar," he reportedly added. Incidentally, the Indian automobile industry is considered the apex manufacturing sector in the country, which is also one of the key revenue churners for the government as well as employment generator.

The union minister, however, pointed out that the transport sector contributes to 40 per cent of pollution in the country, which is an economic challenge, and exhorted the industry to develop greener and alternative fuels to reduce the problem. His comment comes at a time when India has achieved the target of 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol and has been witnessing the demand for cleaner propulsion technology like electric powertrain, CNG and hybrid systems rising at a fast pace.

