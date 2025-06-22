Five effective monsoon hacks to keep your car safe, dry and rust-free this rainy season

Preventative maintenance is key to avoiding rust and other damage caused by water, dirt, and debris buildup. Here are some tips to keep your car performing optimally during the monsoon.

While driving during rain is a nice experience, it's not the same for your vehicle. As you relish the rain from the safety of your car, your vehicle takes the full force of the rain. The rainy season can bring with it a whole lot of problems for your vehicle, ranging from difficulty driving to possible damage caused by rust and corrosion because of the cold, damp weather and humid conditions.

Not taking preventive measures prior to going out in a storm can cause expensive repairs or even injuries. For the safety of your vehicle and improving its longevity, it is important to adopt preventive measures.