Electric cars rise to record 54% market share in Norway in 2020

Electric cars rise to record 54% market share in Norway in 20201 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2021, 03:06 PM IST
- Electric vehicles made up 54.3% of all new cars sold in the Nordic country in 2020.
The sale of electric cars in Norway overtook those powered by petrol, diesel and hybrid engines last year, with German auto-maker Volkswagen replacing Tesla as the top battery-vehicle producer, new data showed on Tuesday.
So-called battery electric vehicles (BEV) made up 54.3% of all new cars sold in the Nordic country in 2020, a global record, up from 42.4% in 2019 and from a mere 1% of the overall market a decade ago, the Norwegian Road Federation said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.