TVS iQube crosses one million production milestone in India

TVS Motor Company has rolled out the one millionth iQube electric scooter from its manufacturing facility in Hosur, marking a significant milestone for the company's electric mobility business and India's growing EV market.

Launched in 2020, the TVS iQube has emerged as one of the country's highest-selling electric scooters. The production milestone reflects the steady rise in electric two-wheeler adoption, supported by expanding charging infrastructure, wider product choices and increasing consumer acceptance.

According to TVS Motor, the iQube has been designed, engineered and manufactured in India, with the company investing in in-house research and development, engineering and manufacturing capabilities to strengthen its EV business.

Commenting on the achievement, Sudarshan Venu, Chairman of TVS Motor Company, said the rollout of one million iQubes highlights how electric mobility is becoming an increasingly common part of everyday transportation in India. He added that the company remains focused on developing sustainable mobility solutions while continuing to invest in engineering and manufacturing capabilities.

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TVS iQube portfolio continues to expand

The iQube range has grown considerably since its launch. Initially available in just two variants, the portfolio now includes multiple battery pack options catering to different customer requirements.

The standard TVS iQube is offered with 2.7 kWh, 3.1 kWh and 3.5 kWh battery packs, while the flagship iQube ST comes with a larger 5.3 kWh battery pack.

More recently, TVS introduced the iQube S, positioned between the standard and ST variants. The new model is equipped with a 4.7 kWh battery pack and offers an IDC-certified range of 175 km. It is priced at ₹1.37 lakh (ex-showroom, including applicable central and state subsidies).

The company has also expanded the scooter's colour palette with Magnificence Purple Beige, Harlequin Blue Beige and Titanium Grey Matte.

Sales network and market reach

TVS says the iQube is currently supported by a sales and service network comprising more than 3,300 touchpoints spread across over 3,000 cities. The company has also expanded manufacturing capacity over the years to meet increasing demand for electric scooters.

The wider product lineup and expanding retail network have helped the iQube reach customers across urban as well as smaller markets.

TVS EV business continues to grow

The production milestone comes as TVS continues to report strong growth in its electric vehicle business.

In April 2026, the company sold 37,771 electric vehicles, registering a 36 per cent year-on-year increase over 27,684 units sold in April 2025. The growth outpaced the overall increase in the company's total sales, which rose seven per cent to 4.73 lakh units during the month.

Scooter sales grew by 24 per cent to 2.11 lakh units, while motorcycle sales declined to 2 lakh units from 2.20 lakh units in the corresponding month last year.

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