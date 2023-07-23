Planning a Tesla Cybertruck? You may have to wait 5 years. Details here

Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most awaited electric vehicles in the world since its first unveiling in November 2019. The electric pickup truck has finally entered production earlier this month , two years delayed from its original scheduled production timeline. Also, mass production is yet to commence in September this year. Despite being delayed so long, the Cybertruck has not lost its charm. Teslarati has reported that the EV has raked in more than 19 lakh bookings so far, which translates to a waiting period of more than five years for the buyers of the Cybertruck.

Speaking about the Cybertruck, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the demand for the electric pickup truck is so off the hook, the hook can't even be seen. With the EV raked in more than 19 lakh bookings and Tesla's plan to roll out 3.75 lakh units of Cybertrucks a year at peak capacity, new orders for the electric vehicle will technically take around five years to arrive. Having said that, a large chunk of the reservation holders may not follow through with their purchase, especially as they have booked the vehicle at an amount of only $100.

Tesla Cybertruck is being produced at Giga Texas. Although the EV manufacturer could make it in Giga Mexico when the proposed production facility is up and running in a few years' time. This will help the automaker to ramp up the pace of the Cybertruck production. Tesla has already revealed that it will ramp up the pace of production for the pickup truck in 2024.

Initially, Tesla is planning to sell the Cybertruck in the North American market only, where it will challenge the Ford F150 Lightning and some other electric pickup trucks. However, it will be interesting to see if the Cybertruck will be offered in other markets as well. Currently, Tesla's European and Asian markets can also pre-order the truck. However, selling such a large-sized vehicle with hefty weight in overseas markets could pose a serious challenge to Tesla, as it would be classified as a commercial or semi-truck in several markets due to its weight.

