5 Tesla cars India would love to drive

Tesla has confirmed it will invest in India soon
Tesla is currently the world's largest electric vehicle manufacturer
These are the five Tesla electric cars India would like to see in near future
Tesla Model 3 is the world's largest selling electric car
It offers a range of more than 530 kms on a single charge
Tesla Model Y offers similar drive range like the Model 3 and is one of the most popular models
Tesla Model S offers the highest range of 637 kms and is the second best-selling EV from the manufacturer
Model X is one of the quickest Tesla EVs and offers 535 kms of range in a single charge
Tesla could also offer the upcoming Cybertruck which the EV maker claims can offer range of up to 800 kms