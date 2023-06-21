5 Tesla cars India would love to drive

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 21, 2023

Tesla has confirmed it will invest in India soon

Tesla is currently the world's largest electric vehicle manufacturer

These are the five Tesla electric cars India would like to see in near future

Tesla Model 3 is the world's largest selling electric car

It offers a range of more than 530 kms on a single charge

Tesla Model Y offers similar drive range like the Model 3 and is one of the most popular models

Tesla Model S offers the highest range of 637 kms and is the second best-selling EV from the manufacturer

Model X is one of the quickest Tesla EVs and offers 535 kms of range in a single charge

Tesla could also offer the upcoming Cybertruck which the EV maker claims can offer range of up to 800 kms
