Tesla Cybertruck finally enters production: Check it out!

Hindustan Times
Published Jul 19, 2023
Published Jul 19, 2023

The first Tesla Cybertruck has finally been produced at Texas Gigafactory

The Cybertruck was first unveiled back in 2019

The pre-orders for the Cybertruck are already opened and Tesla has received 1.6 million pre-bookings 

Cybertruck can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds

There have been several test mule sightings of the electric pick-up truck

Cybertruck will have a range of up to 800 km on a single charge.

Just like rest of the Tesla vehicles, the Cybertruck's interior will have a minimalistic design

It is expected that the mass production of the Cybertruck will start next year.

The payload capacity of the Cybertruck will be 1.5 tons. 
