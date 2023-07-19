The first Tesla Cybertruck has finally been produced at Texas Gigafactory
The Cybertruck was first unveiled back in 2019
The pre-orders for the Cybertruck are already opened and Tesla has received 1.6 million pre-bookings
Cybertruck can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds
There have been several test mule sightings of the electric pick-up truck
Cybertruck will have a range of up to 800 km on a single charge.
Just like rest of the Tesla vehicles, the Cybertruck's interior will have a minimalistic design
It is expected that the mass production of the Cybertruck will start next year.
The payload capacity of the Cybertruck will be 1.5 tons.