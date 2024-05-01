Ola Electric records 34,000 registrations in April, grows by 54% year-on-year

Ola Electric reported its sales for April 2024 and the company recorded 34,000 registrations (according to Vahan registration portal), witnessing a 54 per cent increase in volumes over the same period last year. The electric two-wheeler player continues to hold a dominant position in the e-scooter segment and leads on the volumes' front against rivals like Ather Energy, TVS, Bajaj, and more.

Ola Electric said it holds a 52 per cent market share in the electric two-wheeler segment in April 2024. The company recorded its second-all-time high registrations in the month of April. The brand expects the numbers to grow even further as deliveries of the S1 X are all set to begin soon and will mark the manufacturer’s foray into the mass-market electric two-wheeler space.

Speaking about the sales in April 2024, Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer - Ola Electric said: “It has been a phenomenal start to FY25, with our market share crossing the 52 per cent mark in the 2W EV segment. Thanks to our wide scooter portfolio we recorded our second all-time high registrations in the month of April. Our robust cost structures and vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities have collectively contributed to this uptick in our market share. With the deliveries of our mass-market S1 X portfolio starting soon, we are all set and excited to enter the mass-market 2W EV segment in India."

Ola Electric is going all out to ensure its products remain competitively priced against rivals. The company recently reduced prices on the S1 X range which now starts at ₹69,999 (introductory, ex-showroom) for the 2 kWh variant. The Ola S1 X 3 kWh is priced at ₹84,999, while the S1 X 4 kWh is priced at ₹99,999 (ex-showroom). Deliveries are set to commence soon.

Meanwhile, the Ola S1 X+ is priced at ₹84,999, the S1 Air at ₹1.05 lakh and the S1 Pro at ₹1.30 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. Ola has also rolled out the 8-year/80,000 km extended battery warranty for the entire range at no extra cost, which can be further increased to 1.25 lakh km for an additional ₹12,999.

