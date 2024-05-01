Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ola Electric Records 34,000 Registrations In April, Grows By 54% Year On Year

Ola Electric records 34,000 registrations in April, grows by 54% year-on-year

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 May 2024, 16:20 PM
Follow us on:
  • Ola Electric holds a 52 per cent market share in the electric two-wheeler segment in April 2024, beating the likes of Ather, TVS, Bajaj and more.
Ola Electric holds a dominant share in the electric scooter segment and aims the numbers to grow as the S1 X deliveries are set to begin soon

Ola Electric reported its sales for April 2024 and the company recorded 34,000 registrations (according to Vahan registration portal), witnessing a 54 per cent increase in volumes over the same period last year. The electric two-wheeler player continues to hold a dominant position in the e-scooter segment and leads on the volumes' front against rivals like Ather Energy, TVS, Bajaj, and more.

Ola Electric said it holds a 52 per cent market share in the electric two-wheeler segment in April 2024. The company recorded its second-all-time high registrations in the month of April. The brand expects the numbers to grow even further as deliveries of the S1 X are all set to begin soon and will mark the manufacturer’s foray into the mass-market electric two-wheeler space.

Also Read : Deliveries of the most-affordable Ola electric scooter to begin by April-end

Speaking about the sales in April 2024, Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer - Ola Electric said: “It has been a phenomenal start to FY25, with our market share crossing the 52 per cent mark in the 2W EV segment. Thanks to our wide scooter portfolio we recorded our second all-time high registrations in the month of April. Our robust cost structures and vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities have collectively contributed to this uptick in our market share. With the deliveries of our mass-market S1 X portfolio starting soon, we are all set and excited to enter the mass-market 2W EV segment in India."

Ola Electric is going all out to ensure its products remain competitively priced against rivals. The company recently reduced prices on the S1 X range which now starts at 69,999 (introductory, ex-showroom) for the 2 kWh variant. The Ola S1 X 3 kWh is priced at 84,999, while the S1 X 4 kWh is priced at 99,999 (ex-showroom). Deliveries are set to commence soon.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric S1 X
BatteryCapacity Icon3 kWh Range Icon151 km
₹ 89,999 - 1.10 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Vida V1
BatteryCapacity Icon3.94 kWh Range Icon110 km
₹ 97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
BatteryCapacity Icon3 kWh Range Icon150 Km
₹99,999
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Everve Motors Everve EF1
BatteryCapacity Icon4.2 kWh Range Icon100 Km
₹90,000
View Details
Bounce Infinity E1
BatteryCapacity Icon1.9 Kwh Range Icon85 km
₹ 93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Okinawa PraisePro
BatteryCapacity Icon2.0 kWh Range Icon88 km/charge
₹76,848
Compare View Offers

Meanwhile, the Ola S1 X+ is priced at 84,999, the S1 Air at 1.05 lakh and the S1 Pro at 1.30 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. Ola has also rolled out the 8-year/80,000 km extended battery warranty for the entire range at no extra cost, which can be further increased to 1.25 lakh km for an additional 12,999.

First Published Date: 01 May 2024, 16:20 PM IST
TAGS: Chief S1 Ola Electric Two Wheeler Sales Electric Vehicle Sales Two Wheeler Sales April 2024 Ola S1 Ola S1 Pro Ola S1 Air Ola S1 X
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS