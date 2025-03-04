TOP SECTIONS
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Electric Vehicles
In Pics: Revolt Rv Blazex Launched At
₹
1.14 Lakh. Here's What It Gets
In Pics: Revolt RV BlazeX launched at
₹
1.14 lakh. Here's what it gets
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
04 Mar 2025, 14:41 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Revolt RV BlazeX gets power from a 3.24 kWh removable battery pack promising a range of 150 kilometres on a full charge.
1/5
Revolt RV BlazeX electric motorcycle has been launched in India at Rs. 1.14 lakh (ex-showroom). This comes as Revolt’s new commuter electric motorcycle. It is the fifth product from the OEM and it sits between the brand's flagship model RV400 and the RV400 BRZ.
2/5
The Revolt RV BlazeX comes with a design that is in line with what commuter motorcycles across different brands look like. It doesn't look extraordinary, but practical. It gets a round shaped LED headlamp, long seat, tapered tail section. The electric motorcycle is available in two different colour choices - Sterling Silver Black and Eclipse Red Black
3/5
The Revolt RV BlazeX gets a host of features. It gets full LED lighting. It also gets a 6.0-inch LCD display at the instrument cluster, which comes with smartphone connectivity, over-the-air (OTA) software updates and more. The Revolt RV BlazeX has an under-seat charging compartment and a storage compartment as well.
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX
85 kmph
₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
Revolt Motors Revolt RV Cafe Racer
3.24 kWh
150 km
₹ 1.48 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Revolt Motors RV400
85 kmph
₹ 1.21 - 1.24 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Revolt Motors RV1
70 kmph
₹ 84,990 - 99,990
Compare
View Offers
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ
85 kmph
₹ 1.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
64.8 kWh
418 km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
4/5
Revolt RV BlazeX gets a telescopic front fork and twin shock absorbers at the back. For braking duty, the motorcycle gets a disc brake at the front and rear.
5/5
The Revolt RV BlazeX is powered by a 3.24 kWh removable battery pack, which is paired with a 4 kW electric motor. The Revolt RV BlazeX claims to come capable of hitting a top speed of 85 kmph and it can run up to 150 kilometres on a full charge. The battery pack claims to take 80 minutes to charge from 0-80 per cent using a DC fast charger. However, it takes 3.30 hours to be charged fully using a standard home charger.
First Published Date:
04 Mar 2025, 14:41 PM IST
TAGS:
revolt rv blazex
revolt
electric vehicle
