In pics: Mahindra XUV400 EV breaks cover, launch in January 2023
Mahindra XUV400 comes with three different drive modes - Fun, Fast and Fearless.Mahindra XUV400 is slated to launch in January 2023.
Mahindra XUV400 claims to come with class leading 456 km range.
Mahindra XUV400 draws power from a 39.5 kWh battery pack.
Mahindra XUV400 coms with 4,200 mm of length, 1,634 mm of width and 1,821 mm of height.
Mahindra XUV400 has a 2,600 mm of class leading wheelbase.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
UPCOMING
Mahindra Exuv300
₹14 - 16 Lakhs* *Expected Price
UPCOMING
Honda Hr-v
1462 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹14 Lakhs *Expected Price
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.14 kmpl
₹14.99 - 23.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
UPCOMING
Haval H6
1498 cc | Diesel Manual
₹15 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price
UPCOMING
Hyundai Elantra 2022
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Mahindra XUV400 claims to be capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 8.3 seconds.
The XUV400 gets a 418 litre capacity boot space.
Mahindra XUV400 gets LED projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights.
Mahindra XUV400 gets three different driving modes - Fun, Fast and Fearless.
First Published Date: 08 Sep 2022, 20:41 PM IST
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS