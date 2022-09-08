HT Auto
In pics: Mahindra XUV400 EV breaks cover, launch in January 2023

Mahindra XUV400 comes with three different drive modes - Fun, Fast and Fearless.Mahindra XUV400 is slated to launch in January 2023.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Sep 2022, 21:10 PM
Mahindra XUV400 claims to come with class leading 456 km range.
Mahindra XUV400 claims to come with class leading 456 km range.
Mahindra XUV400 draws power from a 39.5 kWh battery pack.
Mahindra XUV400 draws power from a 39.5 kWh battery pack.
Mahindra XUV400 coms with 4,200 mm of length, 1,634 mm of width and 1,821 mm of height.
Mahindra XUV400 coms with 4,200 mm of length, 1,634 mm of width and 1,821 mm of height.
Mahindra XUV400 has a 2,600 mm of class leading wheelbase.
Mahindra XUV400 has a 2,600 mm of class leading wheelbase.
Mahindra XUV400 claims to be capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 8.3 seconds.
Mahindra XUV400 claims to be capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 8.3 seconds.
The XUV400 gets a 418 litre capacity boot space.
The XUV400 gets a 418 litre capacity boot space.
Mahindra XUV400 gets LED projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights.
Mahindra XUV400 gets LED projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights.
Mahindra XUV400 gets three different driving modes - Fun, Fast and Fearless.
Mahindra XUV400 gets three different driving modes - Fun, Fast and Fearless.
First Published Date: 08 Sep 2022, 20:41 PM IST
