Auto Expo 2025: VinFast VF 3 showcased in India. Do you want to see this pocket rocket on the Indian roads?

The Vietnamese vehicle maker, VinFast has officially entered the Indian market. While the company showcased the VinFast VF 6 and VinFast 7 as its debutante products, the company also showcased multiple other products, key among which was the VinFast VF 3. The electric micro SUV was showcased at the VinFast pavilion at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo Auto Expo 2025, hinting at its potential launch in the country.

Also Read : Auto Expo 2025: VinFast lands in India, showcases VF6 & VF7 electric SUVs

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING VinFast VF e34 41.9 kWh 41.9 kWh 318 km 318 km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING VinFast VF9 123 kwh 123 kwh 531 km 531 km ₹ 65 - 67 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING VinFast VF8 87.7 kWh 87.7 kWh 425 km 425 km ₹ 40 - 50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING VinFast VF3 210 km 210 km ₹ 9 - 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING VinFast VF6 59.6 kwh 59.6 kwh 399 km 399 km ₹ 30 - 45 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING VinFast VF7 75.3 kWh 75.3 kWh 450 km 450 km ₹ 60 - 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

While not much is known about the product as of now, it is expected that the VinFast VF 3 will be the entry level product to the company passenger vehicle lineup and hence the most affordable model by the company in India. The VinFast VF 3 is a compact two-door four-seater measuring 3190 mm, 1679 mm, and 1622 mm long, wide, and high, respectively, with a wheelbase of 2075 mm.

The VinFast VF 3 is 216 mm longer and 174 mm wider and 18 mm shorter than the MG Comet EV

Although it is compact, VinFast calls it a "mini SUV." To further picturize its dimensions, the VF 3 is 216 mm longer and 174 mm wider and 18 mm shorter than the MG Comet EV, the smallest electric vehicle currently in India. It has ground clearance of 191 mm with an option of 16-inch alloy wheels.

The electric motor installed at the rear provides 43.5 hp and 110 Nm of torque. Officially, the vehicle can go from 0 to 50 km/h in 5.3 seconds. This powertrain works with an 18.64 kWh lithium-ion battery, delivering an estimated range of up to 210 km on a single charge (based on the NEDC cycle). Its battery would recharge from 10 percent to 70 percent in 36 minutes using a DC charger, making it a good choice for driving in the city.

In terms of features, it gets a 10 inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a two-spoke steering wheel. Interestingly, the cabin misses out on a dedicated instrument cluster. The driving details are also integrated on the infotainment screen as well.

The VinFast VF 3 gets a 10 inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a two-spoke steering wheel

VinFast: Other key models for India

The VinFast pavilion at the expo also showcased other models such as the VF e34, VF 8, VF 9, VF Wild pickup concept and a range of electric scooters. The company confirmed that the VinFast VF 6 and the VF 7 will be launched in the country in the second half of 2025 and currently it is appointing dealers across the country.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: