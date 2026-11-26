Buying another petrol scooter would not be an automatic decision for me anymore. India's electric two-wheeler market has evolved considerably, with manufacturers offering products that cater to different budgets, riding requirements and ownership preferences. While charging infrastructure and real-world range remain important considerations, scooters such as the TVS Orbiter, Ather Konarc, TVS iQube, VIDA VX2 and Ather Rizta have made the electric alternative worth considering.

1 TVS Orbiter TVS Orbiter EMI starting at just ₹1,300/ month Check Eligibility The TVS Orbiter would be one of my first choices for everyday commuting. It is not chasing outright performance; instead, it focuses on features that can make routine rides easier. It is offered with 1.8 kWh and 3.1 kWh battery options, with claimed IDC ranges of 92 km and 158 km, respectively. Peak power is 2.5 kW and claimed top speed is 69 kmph. It also gets LED lighting and 169 mm ground clearance. Its 34-litre underseat compartment is designed to accommodate two helmets. The Orbiter also gets cruise control, hill-hold assist and reverse parking assist. Both help on slopes and in tight parking spaces. A front storage box and USB charging port add convenience, while Eco and City riding modes let riders prioritise efficiency or response. The connected package is another highlight. A 5.5-inch display offers turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts, and phone-charging information. SmartXonnect adds vehicle tracking, geo-fencing, anti-theft and crash alerts through the app. The V1 was launched at ₹84,500 and the V2 at ₹99,900, ex-showroom. The Orbiter combines useful storage and convenience features without making the scooter feel complicated. I like its straightforward approach. It concentrates on everyday usability rather than being purely a technology showcase. I would check real-world range and charging time against my commute, but it makes a sensible starting point.

2 Ather Konarc Ather Energy Konarc EMI starting at just ₹1,500/ month Check Eligibility The Ather Konarc is a newer option aimed at buyers who want a practical city scooter with Ather engineering. Its specification sheet lists 2.1 kWh, 2.7 kWh and 3.5 kWh battery options, with claimed IDC ranges of 100 km, 125 km and 161 km. Peak power goes up to 4.7 kW, while the listed top speed is 70 kmph. The hardware is a key part of its pitch. The Konarc gets a metal body and steel unibody chassis, a 14-inch front wheel, long-travel telescopic front suspension and a rear monoshock. Ather also lists an Advanced Electronic Braking System and a silent gear drive. These deserve assessment on a test ride over uneven roads and in traffic. Practical touches include 31 litres of boot space, reverse parking assist and AutoHold. Depending on the version, the dashboard is either a 4.2-inch or a seven-inch display. Higher trims add theft and tow alerts, remote charging status, over-the-air updates and AirWalk assisted movement. The introductory price is ₹99,999, ex-showroom. Some additions are trim-specific or optional, so I would check the exact configuration. The Konarc interests me because it offers battery choices and substantial hardware. I would still test its braking, ride comfort and real-world range in stop-start traffic before deciding.

3 TVS iQube TVS iQube EMI starting at just ₹1,700/ month Check Eligibility The TVS iQube is the most familiar proposition here. It has a conventional layout and a wide service network. The current range spans battery capacities from 2.3 kWh to 5.3 kWh. Claimed IDC range starts at 114 km and rises to 212 km on the largest-battery ST version. Top speed reaches 82 kmph on several versions. Its family-friendly design is supported by a wide seat, roomy floorboard and 32 litres of underseat storage. The iQube offers Q-Park Assist for manoeuvring, hill-hold functionality and turn-by-turn navigation. The higher-spec ST gets a 7-inch TFT touchscreen, music controls, incoming-call alerts and more than 118 connected functions, including voice assistance and Alexa integration. Over-the-air updates are offered for software and feature improvements. USB charging and all-LED lighting add convenience. TVS highlights battery protection features, including a battery management system, aluminium casing and IP67 and AIS-156 certifications. TVS lists a starting effective price of ₹96,874 ex-showroom. Its familiar ergonomics, battery choice, storage and connected functions make it a practical everyday option. I would consider the iQube as a straightforward entry into electric mobility. Its conventional layout and TVS backing are reassuring.

4 VIDA VX2 Vida VX2 EMI starting at just ₹1,100/ month Check Eligibility The VIDA VX2 stands out because selected versions have removable batteries that can be charged separately. That helps people without a charging point near their parking space. The range spans 2.2 kWh to 4.4 kWh, with claimed IDC ranges from 93 km to 187 km. A 6 kW peak-power motor is common across the lineup. The VX2 has a useful mix of storage and equipment. Underseat capacity is 33.2 litres on the Go and 27.2 litres on the Plus, with additional front storage. The Plus gets a 4.3-inch TFT display, while the Go uses an LCD unit. Features include turn-by-turn navigation, phone charging, all-LED lighting, reverse Park Mode and regenerative braking. Plus variants add a Sport mode to Eco and Ride, while fast charging can take compatible versions to 80 per cent in about 62 minutes. I would shortlist the VX2 if charging access were my biggest concern. The removable batteries are more than a novelty in that situation. Before buying, I would confirm spare-battery availability, the charging process, warranty coverage and any subscription or financing conditions. Those details can change ownership cost, so the advertised starting price alone would not tell the whole story.

5 Ather Rizta Ather Energy Rizta EMI starting at just ₹1,700/ month Check Eligibility The Ather Rizta would be high on my list if the scooter had to serve several people in the household. It takes a family-first approach, with a long seat, wide pillion backrest and spacious floorboard. It is offered with 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh battery options, with claimed IDC ranges of 123 km and 161 km. Peak motor output is 4.3 kW, torque is 22 Nm and claimed top speed is 80 kmph. Its storage is a major highlight: Ather quotes 34 litres in the boot and an additional 22 litres in the front storage space, for a combined 56 litres where the frunk is fitted. The Rizta gets AutoHold for slopes, reverse mode for tight parking and Eco and Zip ride modes. Magic Twist, available on the Z, uses the throttle to accelerate or provide regenerative slowing when twisted back. A rear monoshock and front disc brake complete the package. The dashboard offers Indian languages and dark mode. Safety and connectivity features make the Rizta stand out. SkidControl is designed to help manage wheel slip on slippery surfaces, while FallSafe cuts motor power if a fall is detected. The scooter also offers an emergency stop signal, crash alerts, live-location sharing and theft alerts. Depending on the variant, connected features include Google Maps navigation, voice control and app-based functions. Ather lists a 10-year battery warranty with an assured 70 per cent state of health; buyers should read its conditions. I would consider the Rizta because it retains family-scooter conveniences while going electric. It has room for belongings and a comfortable layout. Its price is higher than some entry-level alternatives, but the package could justify that for buyers who need the space.

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