Watch: Stock Mahindra Thar wades through flooded streets in a viral video

In a viral video recently uploaded on social media, a white coloured Mahindra Thar is seen wading through a flooded section of road. The surprising thing is the SUV is stock without a snorkel or any other intake modification. The SUV's hood is almost completely submerged in the water as it goes through without any tantrums. Check out the video below:

Mahindra states that the stock Thar has a water wading capability of 650 mm ( 0.65 meters). However, the water level should not exceed the grille height. The engine requires air for proper operation. It utilises designated air intakes to draw in air, essential for the functioning of an engine. This system includes an air filter box and a rectangular opening leading to the engine's intake manifold.

When navigating through heavily flooded roads, it's possible for water to enter the engine bay and be drawn into the engine. This can interfere with the combustion process, potentially causing the engine to stall due to piston seizure, a situation known as 'hydrolock'. Additionally, the vehicle's electrical components may also be impacted in these circumstances.

Mahindra Thar: Pricing and rivals

The Thar is a lifestyle SUV from Mahindra, known for its off-road capabilities. Its price ranges from ₹13.16 lakh to ₹17.62 lakh (ex-showroom), competing with models like the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha.

Mahindra Thar: Engine options and features

Under the hood, the SUV gets both petrol and diesel engine options. One is a 2-litre mStallion turbo petrol with direct injection (TGDi) which produces 150 bhp of power and 300 Nm of torque in the manual and 320 Nm of torque in the automatic transmission. The second is a 1.5-litre mHawk turbo diesel with CRDe making 117 bhp of power and 300 Nm of torque. The diesel engine is a 2.2-litre mHawk turbo diesel with CRDe churning out 130 bhp of power and 300 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to both manual and automatic transmission options. The SUV gets modern features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

