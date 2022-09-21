HT Auto
Volvo XC40, XC60, XC90 and S90 facelifts get petrol mild-hybrid tech in India

Volvo XC40 is available at a special price for the initial limited period during the festive season.The entire Volvo lineup in India now offers either petrol hybrid or electric powertrain.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Sep 2022, 12:12 PM
Volvo XC90 launched in India at ₹94.90 lakh.
Volvo India on Wednesday launched the facelift versions of its XC40, XC60, XC90 SUVs and S90 sedan. The XC40 updated model comes priced at 45.90 lakh (ex-showroom), but for the festive season, it will be available at a price of 43.20 lakh (ex-showroom) for a limited period. The XC60, XC90 and S90 models, come priced at 65.90 lakh, 94.90 lakh and 66.90 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

(Also Read: Volvo XC40 Recharge, India's most affordable luxury EV launched)

All the luxury SUVs and the sedan come wearing new cosmetic changes and sports new equipment and features as well. The changes took place on the exterior and inside the cabin as well, while on the mechanical front as well, changes have been made. The major change is all these cars now come with petrol mild-hybrid technology on board, which is Volvo's one step ahead towards electrification of the whole lineup.

Volvo Xc40 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.49 kmpl
₹41.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Volvo Xc90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc90
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 15.38 kmpl
₹88.9 - 96.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Volvo Xc60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc60
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹61.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 17.86 kmpl
₹61.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Isuzu Mu-x (HT Auto photo)
Isuzu Mu-x
1898 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹33.23 - 35.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Toyota Hilux (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Hilux
2755 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹33.99 - 36.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
The new Volvo XC40 facelift will compete with premium entry-level SUVs, including Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3, and BMW X1. The Volvo XC90 facelift, on the other hand, will compete with rivals such as Audi Q7, Mercedes GL, BMW X5, Porsche Cayenne, Volkswagen Touareg and the Land Rover Discovery.

On the exterior, the 2022 Volvo XC40 comes sporting LED headlamps, a grille with a gloss-black finish, fog lights, contrast-coloured skid plates, body cladding, new 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and vertically aligned LED tail lights. It also received new exterior colour themes.

Inside its cabin, the Volvo XC40 facelift comes equipped with a host of features, including a crystal gear knob, a 12.3-inch second-gen driver display, AQI meter, auto-dimming IRVMs, BLIS with cross-traffic alert, active noise control, all-black interior theme, and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Powering the Volvo XC40 facelift is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a mild-hybrid system. This mild hybrid powertrain is good to churn out a combined power output of 197 hp and 300 Nm of torque.

The new XC90 too comes with certain cosmetic changes and a new touchscreen infotainment system. The car churns out 300 hp of power and 420 Nm of torque from its petrol mild-hybrid powertrain.

First Published Date: 21 Sep 2022, 12:09 PM IST
TAGS: Volvo Volvo XC40 Volvo XC90 luxury car luxury SUV
