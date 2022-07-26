XC40 Recharge, Volvo's first EV in India, launched at 55.90 lakh

Volvo Cars will assemble the XC40 Recharge electric SUV locally at its manufacturing facility in Hosakote, near Bengaluru, in Karnataka. It will take on Kia EV6 among its rivals in the premium and luxury electric vehicle segment.

Volvo Cars India has announced the price of the XC40 Recharge electric SUV. Launching its first electric vehicle in India, Volvo has priced the XC40 Recharge at ₹55.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The XC40 Recharge, which will be locally assembled at the Swedish carmaker’s Hosakote facility near Bengaluru in Karnataka, is Volvo’s first foray into the electric vehicle segment in India. Based on the ICE version of the XC40 SUV, the electric avatar hopes to capture the premium and luxury segment with its aggressive pricing.

Volvo will sell the XC40 Recharge online only through its digital platform. The bookings will open tomorrow, July 27, at 11 am. Deliveries will start by October this year. Volvo will also offer three-year package on warranty, services and road-side assistance. The XC40 Recharge battery will come with a 8-year warranty and one wallbox charger of 11kW capacity.

Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV was unveiled earlier in March this year. The launch was scheduled to take place in April. However, complications arising out of the Covid-19 situation forced the launch to be deferred to the third quarter of the year. The XC40 Recharge will go up against the likes of Kia EV6, launched earlier this year and is priced similarly. It will also take on luxury EVs such as Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes EQC among others.

The XC40 Recharge electric SUV draws power from a 78 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The large battery helps the XC40 Recharge to run for more than 400 kilometres on a single charge. However, the certified range of the electric SUV is around 335 kilometres, which is more likely to be the real-world range.

The XC40 Recharge is one of the quickest electric car in its segment with a zero to 100 mph sprint of less than five seconds. This was tested during HT Auto’s first drive review of the XC40 Recharge earlier this year. It is also one of the most powerful in its segment with a power output of 408 hp and a massive 660 Nm of peak torque. The top speed of the XC40 Recharge, much like all other Volvo cars, have been capped at 180 kmph.

As far as charging is concerned, the XC40 Recharge electric SUV supports 150 kw DC fast charging units which can recharge the EV from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 33 minutes.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV to be offered in the Indian market will be similar to the ones sold in global markets. On the inside, the Volvo XC40 Recharge will come with a 12.3-inch driver's fully digital screen and a new 9.0-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system that has been developed in coordination with Google. There are other features like wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, 360-degree camera and more. The unit to be sold to the Indian customers will get 100% leather-free upholstery which is just another way of showing how much Volvo cares for the environment.

