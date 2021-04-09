Volkswagen ID.6 electric SUV teased ahead of China debut

Volkswagen has already started its electric vehicle offensive as it announced in the late last decade, right after the dieselgate scandal came under the scanner. The automaker announced to bring at least 25 electrified vehicles from various brands under the umbrella of Volkswagen AG. The VW itself is taking a lead in the initiative.

The German auto giant had already introduced its ID.3 hatchback and ID.4 SUV. Apart form that, other electric vehicles are planned that will come carrying ID badge. One of them is the ID.6 three-row electric SUV that has been teased by the brand ahead of its debut later this month at the Shanghai Auto Show.

The Volkswagen ID.6 electric SUV is based on the dedicated EV platform MEB. Initially, it will be available in the Chinese market only. The SUV follows the smaller ID.4, as it will be available in two different variants through the Volkswagen's joint ventures with Chinese auto brands like FAW and SAIC. These will be ID.6 X and ID.6 Crozz.

The design of the VW ID.6 was already leaked earlier this year in a Chinese publication. The ID.6 takes inspiration from the Roomzz concept that was showcased to the world two years ago at the Shanghai Auto Show.

As the specifications of the electric SUV were leaked earlier this year, the ID.6 gets a single electric motor clubbed with a 82 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is capable of generating 201 hp power. The SUV measures 4,876 mm in length and has a wheelbase of 2,965 mm to accomodate the third-row seat.

There would be a more powerful variant with a dual-motor system as well, which is likely to receive an all-wheel drivetrain and pump out around 300 hp of power.

Meanwhile, the German auto giant is also working on the sporty dual-motor ID.4 GTX and a coupe-esque ID.5. The VW Microbus inspired ID Buzz too is expected to launch in Europe and US market next year. Apart from that, the automaker is also mulling the plan to bring in an entry-level EV that would be dubbed as ID.1, how ever that wouldn't arrive before 2025..

