Polestar aims to produce world's first climate-neutral electric car by 2030

Swedish electric car manufacturer Polestar has set itself an ambitious target of building the world's first truly zero-emission electric vehicle that does not leave a spec of carbon footprint. Polestar, which is part of Volvo and its parent company Geely, has announced its strategy to reduce carbon emissions by changing the way it makes its cars from now on to become completely carbon neutral by the end of this decade.

The carmaker has said cited advises from environmental experts who have warned that offsetting, like planting trees, is not sustainable in the long run. A lot of carmakers do adopt this approach to gradually write off their contribution to carbon emission. But still, questions remain if it is a fail-safe approach.

“Offsetting is a cop-out," says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. “By pushing ourselves to create a completely climate-neutral car, we are forced to reach beyond what is possible today. We will have to question everything, innovate and look to exponential technologies as we design towards zero."

Polestar, which currently manufactures two models - the Polestar 1 hybrid coupe and the Polestar 2 all-electric fastback sedan - will face a massive challenge in its efforts to completely eliminate carbon emission from its production process. One of the key components of an electric car, the lithium-ion battery, is produced by regularly mining through a very carbon-intensive process.

Polestar’s Head of Sustainability, Fredrika Klarén, says: “We’re electric, so we don’t have to worry about combustion engines producing toxic emissions – but that doesn’t mean our job is done. We will now work to eradicate all emissions stemming from production. Now is a historic and exciting time for car makers, an opportunity to seize the moment, do better and dare to build the dream of climate-neutral, circular and beautiful cars."

Thomas Ingenlath adds: “Consumers are a huge driving force in the shift to a sustainable economy. They need to be given the right tools to make informed and ethical decisions. This makes things very clear. Today, Polestar 2 leaves the factory gates with a carbon footprint. In 2030 we want to present a car that does not."

Polestar also said that it will include sustainability declarations, common in industries like food and fashion, in all its future models, starting with Polestar 2.