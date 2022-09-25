HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Toyota Shuts Its Factory In Russia, No Plan For Reopening Anytime Soon

Toyota shuts its factory in Russia, no plan for reopening anytime soon

Toyota said its operations in Moscow needed to be restructured but that it would continue supporting its retail network in providing service to existing Toyota and Lexus customers.
By : Reuters
| Updated on: 25 Sep 2022, 16:25 PM
Toyota had suspended production in St Petersburg in March due to supply chain problems, and stopped importing to Russia. (REUTERS)
Toyota had suspended production in St Petersburg in March due to supply chain problems, and stopped importing to Russia. (REUTERS)
Toyota had suspended production in St Petersburg in March due to supply chain problems, and stopped importing to Russia. (REUTERS)
Toyota had suspended production in St Petersburg in March due to supply chain problems, and stopped importing to Russia.

Japan's Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday that it had decided to end vehicle production in Russia due to the interruption in supplies of key materials and parts.

(Also Read: Ford runs out of brand badges and model nameplates. Here's why)

Toyota had suspended production in St Petersburg in March due to supply chain problems, and stopped importing to Russia.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lexus Es (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Es
2487 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 22.58 kmpl
₹56.55 - 62.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.24 - 8.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.27 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra E2o-plus (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra E2o-plus
Electric | Automatic
₹7.34 - 9.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Jazz (HT Auto photo)
Honda Jazz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.6 kmpl
₹7.48 - 10.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

"During this period we have fully retained our workforce and ensured our facility was ready to restart production if the circumstances allowed," it said in a statement.

"However, after six months, we have not been able to resume normal activities and see no indication that we can restart in the future."

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Toyota said its operations in Moscow needed to be restructured but that it would continue supporting its retail network in providing service to existing Toyota and Lexus customers.

"We will be offering (staff)... assistance for re-employment, re-skilling and wellbeing, including financial support above legal requirements," Toyota said.

The Russian Kommersant newspaper, which first reported the plans, said the factory, which has a capacity of 100,000 units a year and produced the Camry and RAV4 models, would be preserved and might be sold in the future.

Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade said it was working alongside regional authorities on ways to develop the site.

Many factories in Russia have suspended production and furloughed workers due to shortages of high-tech equipment because of sanctions and an exodus of Western manufacturers since Moscow sent armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Renault sold its majority stake in Russia-based carmaker Avtovaz to a Russian science institute, reportedly for one rouble.

Luxury car makers such as Jaguar have stopped exporting to Russia and Ford and BMW have suspended some production.

Volvo in July began laying off some of its staff in Russia - which last year accounted for 3% of net group sales - after suspending sales, service and production in February.

Tyre makers Michelin and Nokian also plan to quit Russia. Michelin said supply chain problems related to sanctions had made it impossible to do business there.

First Published Date: 25 Sep 2022, 16:21 PM IST
TAGS: toyota lexus
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy
File photo used for representational purpose.
Honda's re-entry into SUV segment in 2023 makes automaker bullish on India biz
Delage D12 gets a V12 engine for power source.
This hybrid hypercar is influenced by both F1 racer and fighter jet
The front of the Manifesto Concept has some inspiration from the Bigster Concept.
Dacia Manifesto Concept debuts as a hardcore electric off-roader

Trending this Week

The Mercedes E-Class hearse is able to maintain room for both front and back seat passengers as well as a 2,800 mm casket deck.
Queen Elizabeth II: The Mercedes E-Class hearse that carried the coffin
The TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP was launched earlier in 2021 in India at a price of ₹83,275 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Motor launches Ntorq 125 Race XP in Nepal
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (in blue) and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are the latest mid-size SUVs in the market.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Key comparisons
Volvo XC90 launched in India at ₹94.90 lakh.
Volvo completes petrol hybrid lineup in India with XC40, XC90 facelifts
Despite being manufactured by the same automaker, both Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Maruti Suzuki WagonR come priced very aggressively against each other.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Affordable siblings

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

This Volkswagen innovative concept EV looks like a time machine from future
This Volkswagen innovative concept EV looks like a time machine from future
New BMW M2 ready to hit the asphalt with 453 hp power, debut soon: Report
New BMW M2 ready to hit the asphalt with 453 hp power, debut soon: Report
Toyota shuts its factory in Russia, no plan for reopening anytime soon
Toyota shuts its factory in Russia, no plan for reopening anytime soon
Hyundai, Kia vehicles' thefts in US soared last year. Here's why
Hyundai, Kia vehicles' thefts in US soared last year. Here's why
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Which one should you choose
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Which one should you choose

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city