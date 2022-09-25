Ford runs out of brand badges and model nameplates. Here's why

Ford seems to be facing new trouble arising from the supply chain crisis. The automaker is reportedly facing a severe shortage of brand emblems and model nameplates, owing to delay in completion of the vehicles, claims Wall Street Journal. The report claims that Ford had to delay the delivery of certain vehicles because it didn’t have enough of its distinctive Blue Oval badges to put on them. Also, the automaker is struggling to find enough nameplate badges for its different models.

The report also claims that the shortage has impacted some of Ford's important and high-margin models. These include the F-Series pickup trucks. Ford also tried to use 3D printed insignia as a stop-gap solution until a permanent solution could be achieved. However, the automaker had to ditch that effort as the 3D printed insignias were not up to the mark in terms of quality.

The report further claims that Ford would be retrofitting the badges onto any vehicle that was held because of a lack of badges. It also said that Tribar Technologies, a company that supplies exterior trim and other parts for a number of automakers, including Ford, was forced to pause production in August because it had discharged industrial chemicals into a local sewer system. However, the company is reportedly now working at full capacity. While this may be the reason behind the shortage of badges, Ford and Tribar kept mum about this.

The US automobile manufacturer and one of the three US auto majors said that it expects to have around 45,000 vehicles in inventory at the end of this quarter as it couldn't ship those vehicles to the dealers. These vehicles are reportedly awaiting key parts. Not only badges and model nameplates, but Ford is also facing difficulties in procuring semiconductors and other important parts.

