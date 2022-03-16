Timeline: How small cars face big challenge from rise of utility vehicles

From Duster and EcoSport to Creta and beyond, utility vehicles, including SUVs, have made a big impression on the minds of customers in India.

The Indian car market has always been dominated by small passenger cars that are mostly affordable and suit Indian traffic conditions perfectly owing to their overall exterior dimensions. With plenty of options in the market, such vehicles have been the undisputed rulers of roads here but the hegemony is now under some very serious threat with the bulk of the challenge coming from utility vehicles (UVs).

A research report by Indian analytical company CRISIL titled ‘UV Thrust’ notes that while the share of small cars in the Indian automobile market declined from 65% in fiscal 2021 to 45% in the first nine months of fiscal 2022, UV models have seen a steady uptick.

Rise of Duster, EcoSport and Ertiga:

Noting that the past decade saw options in the UV segment grow significantly with the entry of models like Renault Duster, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Ford EcoSport and XUV500, the report highlights that the entry of the so-called sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in the under ₹20 lakh price bracket has played a big role in helping UVs find increased favour. In this particular regard, the entry and farings of the Duster and subsequently of EcoSport has been especially credited.