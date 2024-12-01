Thinking of Mahindra XEV 9e? Check out the available colour options

Mahindra stepped up its electric vehicle game with the launch of the XEV 9e and the BE 6e . While the BE 6e is the sportier of the two, the Mahindra XEV 9e is the flagship EV from the homegrown carmaker and gets a starting price of ₹21.90 lakh. The XEV 9e will go on sale in January 2025, with deliveries expected to start between late February and early March.

The Mahindra XEV 9e is the first model by the carmaker under the ‘XEV’ brand. The entry level variant of the XEV 9e, Pack One has been priced at ₹21.

Mahindra recently unveiled the colour options that will be available with the XEV 9e. Just like the BE 6e, the Mahindra XEV 9e gets a handful of colour options. These colour options are on the sober side which give the coupe SUV a premium feel. Just like the BE 6E, the Mahindra XEV 9e also gets eight colour options including Dessert Myst, Everest White, Tango Red, Stealth Black, Nebula Blue, Deep Forrest, Ruby Velvet and Gold Dawn. Interestingly, unlike the BE 6e, the XEV 9e does not get any of the colour options finished in satin.

Mahindra XEV 9e: Design

The Mahindra XEV 9e has a coupe SUV design with triangular inverted 'L' LED headlamps and LED daytime running lights (DRLs) extending across the width of the vehicle. It comes with a coupe-like roofline and slim LED taillights at the rear. The exterior design has strong character lines and an illuminated logo.

The XEV 9e measures 4,790 mm in length, 1,905 mm in width, and 1,690 mm in height, so it is a touch longer than the XUV700 at 4,695 mm. The 2,775 mm wheelbase is also longer than the XUV 700 at 2,750 mm. Mahindra says that the XEV 9e has a maximum ground clearance of 207 mm, and a massive 665-litre boot. A 150-litre frunk is also provided.

Mahindra XEV 9e: Features

On the inside, the Mahindra XEV 9e boasts a triple-screen setup that takes up a large portion of the dashboard. This consists of three 12.3-inch screens powered by Mahindra's Adrenox software, where the touchscreen infotainment system and driver's display are seamlessly integrated.

An illuminated logo adorns the twin-spoke multifunction steering wheel for this SUV. Additional features include a wireless smartphone charger, a 16-speaker audio system, a panoramic sunroof, automatic parking assistance, and an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite.

Mahindra XEV 9e: Powertrain and battery

While the set of features and design differ between the BE 6e and the XEV 9e, the powertrain remains the same between the two. The Mahindra INGLO architecture supports two different battery pack options, which are 59 kWh and 79 kWh units. These lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs. Just like the BE 6e, the XEV 9e will also be available with the 59 kWh battery pack initially. Mahindra claims that the XEV 9e can charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes using a 175 kW DC fast charger. The range for the 59 kWh battery pack is 542 km, while the 79 kWh battery pack is claimed to provide 656 km of range as tested by ARAI.

The smaller battery pack is rated to produce 228 bhp while the larger 79 kWh battery pack versions produce 278 bhp. The torque output remains the same across both the battery pack options at 380 Nm.

